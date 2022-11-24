Traitor Can’t be CM, Says Gehlot as Sachin Camp Demands Rajasthan ‘Pilot’ Seat for Tonk MLA

As Sachin Pilot’s camp pushes Congress to make him the chief minister, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday dismissed the demand, saying a “gaddar (traitor) cannot be chief minister”. In an interview with NDTV on Thursday, he called Pilot a traitor six times. Gehlot’s statement came amid a raging crisis in Rajasthan Congress, where he holds the CM post.

“A gaddar (traitor) cannot be Chief Minister," Gehlot said on Thursday. He reiterated his stand on the matter and said the Congress High Command cannot make Sachin Pilot the Chief Minister, “a man who doesn’t have 10 MLAs, who revolted against his own party".

Gurjar leader threatens to oppose bharat jodo yatra

Meanwhile, a Gurjar leader, Vijay Singh Bainsla, threatened to oppose Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Rajasthan unless Sachin Pilot is made the CM. Despite so, Pilot refused to side with the Gurjar leader’s claim, and said the BJP was trying to create disturbances. “No matter how hard the BJP tries, the yatra will be successful," Pilot had said when asked about Bainsla’s threat.

Earlier, Gehlot had said his government will try to address Bainsla’s grievances. “This is democracy and everyone has the right to speak. We are ruling on the basis of the Constitution and the right to speak cannot be taken away. If there is any demand or suggestion, we will hear it out and try to address the grievances," he said.

In his remarks, Bainsala said the Gurjar community had voted Congress to power in Rajasthan, believing a person from their community will be made CM. To this, Pilot said the Congress was reduced to 21 seats in the 2013 assembly elections, but the people gave it a mandate in the 2018 elections.

Talking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the former deputy chief minister said he was confident that the yatra will be “historic" and that the people are excited.

Attempts in 2020 to unseat Gehlot from cm post

Attempts were made in 2020 to unseat Gehlot from the Rajasthan CM post ahead of Rajya Sabha elections that year. Several Congress MLAs had resigned, and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot was largely expected to replace Gehlot.

Citing the same, Gehlot supporters had recently threatened to resign in September this year, if Pilot was made the Chief Minister. They demanded “anyone responsible for the failed 2020 coup" should not be given reins of the state government.

