Transgender Woman Files Nomination on Bahujan Left Front's Ticket in Hyderabad

Thirty two-year-old Chandra Mukhi, a transgender activist, filed her nomination papers for the December 7 Telangana Assembly elections on Monday, the last day of filing nomination papers.Chandra Mukhi, who was born as M. Rajesh, is contesting from Gosha Mahal constituency on CPM led-Bahujan Left Front (BLF) ticket in Hyderabad. She is pitted against senior Congress leader Mukhesh Goud and BJP leader T Raja Singh."Nowadays, power is enjoyed only by a few sections and I want to change that. So, if elected to power, I will address issues relating to transgenders and child labour, which is plaguing the constituency,” she said.