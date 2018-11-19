English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Transgender Woman Files Nomination on Bahujan Left Front's Ticket in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Thirty two-year-old Chandra Mukhi, a transgender activist, filed her nomination papers for the December 7 Telangana Assembly elections on Monday, the last day of filing nomination papers.
Chandra Mukhi, who was born as M. Rajesh, is contesting from Gosha Mahal constituency on CPM led-Bahujan Left Front (BLF) ticket in Hyderabad. She is pitted against senior Congress leader Mukhesh Goud and BJP leader T Raja Singh.
"Nowadays, power is enjoyed only by a few sections and I want to change that. So, if elected to power, I will address issues relating to transgenders and child labour, which is plaguing the constituency,” she said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
