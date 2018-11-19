GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Transgender Woman Files Nomination on Bahujan Left Front's Ticket in Hyderabad

Janardhan Veluru | News18

Updated:November 19, 2018, 10:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Thirty two-year-old Chandra Mukhi, a transgender activist, filed her nomination papers for the December 7 Telangana Assembly elections on Monday, the last day of filing nomination papers.

Chandra Mukhi, who was born as M. Rajesh, is contesting from Gosha Mahal constituency on CPM led-Bahujan Left Front (BLF) ticket in Hyderabad. She is pitted against senior Congress leader Mukhesh Goud and BJP leader T Raja Singh.

"Nowadays, power is enjoyed only by a few sections and I want to change that. So, if elected to power, I will address issues relating to transgenders and child labour, which is plaguing the constituency,” she said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
