English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Treatment Meted Out to Advani 'Shameful', People will Give Befitting Reply: Shatrughan Sinha
In a tweet, Sinha deplored 'the replacement of Mr Advani by none other than the man who is also the president of the party and whose image or personality is no match nor even a patch on him'.
File photo of BJP MP Sharughan Sinha.
Loading...
Patna: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, the sitting BJP MP from Patna Sahib who has been denied a ticket by the party this time, has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of treating party patriarch L K Advani in a "painful" and "shameful" manner.
In a series of tweets on Saturday, Sinha claimed that the BJP's decision to not give ticket to Advani, the sitting MP from Gandhinagar, and to field party president Amit Shah from the seat "has not gone down well" with many people.
"Sirji... it is worrisome, painful and according to some even shameful... that which your people have done was the most expected and awaited... orchestrating the departure of a most respected friend, philosopher, guide, father figure and ultimate leader of the party, Shri L K Advani from the political arena/election," Sinha tweeted.
Advani, 91, has served as Union home minister and deputy prime minister. He was also the national president of the BJP more than once. He is often credited with helping the party create a national footprint within a decade of its formation through active participation in the Ayodhya movement.
In another tweet, Sinha deplored "the replacement of Mr Advani by none other than the man who is also the president of the party and whose image or personality is no match nor even a patch on him".
"This has been done intentionally and deliberately and not gone down well with the people of the country," the rebel BJP leader claimed.
"No one can approve of such a treatment to a father figure. What you and your people have done to me is still tolerable. I am able and capable of answering your people back in the same coin. Remember Newton's third law, every action has an equal and opposite reaction," Sinha, who has been a vocal critic of the BJP, said.
Once considered a hardliner, Advani's decline began after he fell out of favour with the BJP's parent body, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) following his appreciation of "secular" personality of Pakistan founder Mohd Ali Jinnah in 2005.
His standing within the party diminished further after he fell out with Modi, whom he had mentored. Advani had also backed Modi when the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee wanted him gone as Gujarat chief minister in the aftermath of 2002 Godhra riots.
Sinha said the party's decision to deny ticket to Advani "smacks of ingratitude". "Nonetheless, people are watching at this hour to give a befitting reply for all this that is being done by the one man show and two men army," he said, taking a swipe at Modi and Shah.
Responding to Sinha, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also took to Twitter to offer "free" and "friendly" advice to his party colleague on Sunday.
He said Sinha would do well to "leave the electoral battle and join the Yashwant club", referring to the former Union minister who had been critical of the current BJP leadership and quit the party last year to concentrate on activism.
"Patna Sahib has five assembly segments, all held by the BJP, and you may struggle to even find a polling agent," the Bihar deputy chief minister said, referring to the possibility of Sinha seeking re-election as a nominee of the Opposition alliance in the state.
In a series of tweets on Saturday, Sinha claimed that the BJP's decision to not give ticket to Advani, the sitting MP from Gandhinagar, and to field party president Amit Shah from the seat "has not gone down well" with many people.
"Sirji... it is worrisome, painful and according to some even shameful... that which your people have done was the most expected and awaited... orchestrating the departure of a most respected friend, philosopher, guide, father figure and ultimate leader of the party, Shri L K Advani from the political arena/election," Sinha tweeted.
Advani, 91, has served as Union home minister and deputy prime minister. He was also the national president of the BJP more than once. He is often credited with helping the party create a national footprint within a decade of its formation through active participation in the Ayodhya movement.
In another tweet, Sinha deplored "the replacement of Mr Advani by none other than the man who is also the president of the party and whose image or personality is no match nor even a patch on him".
"This has been done intentionally and deliberately and not gone down well with the people of the country," the rebel BJP leader claimed.
"No one can approve of such a treatment to a father figure. What you and your people have done to me is still tolerable. I am able and capable of answering your people back in the same coin. Remember Newton's third law, every action has an equal and opposite reaction," Sinha, who has been a vocal critic of the BJP, said.
Once considered a hardliner, Advani's decline began after he fell out of favour with the BJP's parent body, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) following his appreciation of "secular" personality of Pakistan founder Mohd Ali Jinnah in 2005.
His standing within the party diminished further after he fell out with Modi, whom he had mentored. Advani had also backed Modi when the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee wanted him gone as Gujarat chief minister in the aftermath of 2002 Godhra riots.
Sinha said the party's decision to deny ticket to Advani "smacks of ingratitude". "Nonetheless, people are watching at this hour to give a befitting reply for all this that is being done by the one man show and two men army," he said, taking a swipe at Modi and Shah.
Responding to Sinha, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also took to Twitter to offer "free" and "friendly" advice to his party colleague on Sunday.
He said Sinha would do well to "leave the electoral battle and join the Yashwant club", referring to the former Union minister who had been critical of the current BJP leadership and quit the party last year to concentrate on activism.
"Patna Sahib has five assembly segments, all held by the BJP, and you may struggle to even find a polling agent," the Bihar deputy chief minister said, referring to the possibility of Sinha seeking re-election as a nominee of the Opposition alliance in the state.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Declares Love for Ranbir Kapoor, Uday Chopra Clarifies His 'I am Not Okay' Tweet
- PUBG Mobile: Healthy Gameplay System Error Fixed, With an Apology for Shutting Out Gamers in India
- Game of Thrones Season 5 Recap: Arya Stark Joins the Faceless Men, Jon Snow Stabbed to Death
- Alia Bhatt Declares Love for Ranbir Kapoor at Awards Show and He Can't Stop Blushing, Watch Video
- IPL 2019 | Dismissing Virat and AB Was the Highlight for Harbhajan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results