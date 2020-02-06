Tribal Boy Made to Kneel and Remove Tamil Nadu Minister's Slipper Files Complaint against Him
State Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan faced flak after a television channel aired footage of him making a tribal boy, identified as CB Kethan, unbuckle his shoe so that he could enter a temple.
AIADMK's Dindigul C Sreenivasan was inaugurating the elephant rejuvenation camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) when the incident happened | Image credit: Facebook/Twitter
Chennai: A student from Nilgiris district who received unsolicited attention after a clip showed him kneeling to unbuckle the shoes of a Tamil Nadu minister has filed a complaint against the latter.
State Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan faced flak after a television channel aired footage of him making a tribal boy, identified as CB Kethan, unbuckle his shoe so that he could enter a temple.
Kethan has filed a case against Sreenivasan under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
In a letter to the police, Kethan described what appears to have been an ordeal. "After I came to know that the videos were flashed in the media, I was very embarrassed, and I broke down," he said.
Sreenivasan had visited the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the Nilgris district to inaugurate the Elephants' Rehabilitation Centre when the incident took place in the presence of the District Collector, Forest Secretary and other officials.
The video showed Kethan timidly bending down to remove the minister's slippers as department officials and bureaucrats look on.
In the video, Sreenivasan can be heard calling the boy and asking him to undo his shoe buckle. "Come here... come here...buckle...remove this buckle..." he is heard saying.
Videos of the incident went viral on social media, with many expressing outrage against the minister's actions and others accusing him of discriminating against and mistreating the tribal boy. Others pointed out the "arrogance" of the minister who could not even take off his own shoe. Many called for Sreenivasan to be sacked.
The outrage was primarily against the callousness and the apparent overtones of casteist discrimination. Kethan also referred to it in his complaint, saying, "The minisfer knows well that the people present there belong to the Adivasi community."
After facing backlash, the AIADMK minister said, "It was not my intention to make the boy remove his slippers. But I considered the boy as my grandson and, hence, called him."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Panic Strikes Bengaluru Residents as Four-storey Building 'Tilts' Dangerously to the Left
- John Cena Posts Asim Riaz's Photo, Fans Can't Believe He Watches Bigg Boss 13
- No Kid-ding: Cops Rush to Save Child in Distress but it Turns Out to be a Goat
- PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 India Group Stage Dates Announced
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream