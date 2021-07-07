CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#DilipKumar#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#CabinetReshuffle
Home» News»Politics»Tribal Leader John Barla, Who Raised Voice for North Bengal as UT, Gets Space in Modi Cabinet
1-MIN READ

Tribal Leader John Barla, Who Raised Voice for North Bengal as UT, Gets Space in Modi Cabinet

John Barla

John Barla

John Barla is a BJP leader who was elected to the Lok Sabha, from Alipurduars district (West Bengal) in the 2019 general elections.

Tribal leader John Barla was inducted into the Prime Minister Narendra Modi cabinet on Wednesday, strengthening the new team’s idea of ‘Sabka Vikas’.

Barla was elected to the Lok Sabha, from Alipurduar district (West Bengal) in the 2019 general election. Hailing from a tribal family, he began his political career in 2007 as a member of Akhil Bharatiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad (ABAVP).

According to an article in Hindustan Times, he briefly flirted with the idea of being a part of ‘the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) before dumping them — the tribal leader joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014.’ 

In 2017, Barla delivered the Alipurduars seat with a margin of 243,000 to BJP, thanks to his massive network of local tribals and labour unions.

RELATED NEWS

Barla has been vocal about tribal education and the plight of tea garden workers in North Bengal. Earlier this year, Barla raked up the demand for a separate identity for North Bengal, which did not go down well with Trinamool Congress. Several FIRs were lodged against Barla following the remark. 

PTI reported Barla saying, " ​In order to escape from such atrocities, I raised the demand for North Bengal to be declared a union territory," he said. “I will take this matter up with Delhi (leadership)."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 07, 2021, 17:32 IST