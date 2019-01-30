English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tribal Leader Quits BJP in Tripura Over Citizenship Amendment Bill, 'Failure' to Implement Poll Promises
Debbarma, a former MLA of the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), a regional tribal party, had joined the BJP before the Assembly election in Tripura last year.
File photo of Rajeswar Debbarma, (Image : Twitter).
Agartala: A tribal leader of Tripura, Rajeswar Debbarma, has resigned from the BJP for its "failure" to implement poll promises, made during 2018 Assembly election, for the development of the indigenous people of the state.
Debbarma also demanded scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill-2016 as it posed a threat to the indigenous people of Tripura.
He submitted his resignation to party president of the state unit, Biplab Kumar Deb, on Tuesday.
Deb is also the Chief Minister of Tripura and is currently out of the state.
"I am quite unhappy with the performance of the BJP-led NDA government in the state as it is ignoring the indigenous people of Tripura. Not a single poll pledge, the party had made before last year's Assembly election, has been implemented," Debbarma said.
Debbarma, a former MLA of the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), a regional tribal party, had joined the BJP before the Assembly election in Tripura last year.
"The BJP gave a clear assurance in its vision document before the last election that more power would be granted to tribal council, which would be named as 'Tipraland State
Council' but the party did not look into the matter.
"Recently the Union Cabinet announced its decision to upgrade the tribal council into a territorial council, which will not fulfil the aspirations of the indigenous people of the state," he said.
On the Citizenship Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, Debbarma said "It is anti-tribal and the indigenous people would be marginalised if Hindus from
Bangladesh enter the state." He also voiced his protest against police firing on Citizenship Bill protestors at Madhabbari in West Tripura district on January 8, the day the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.
The proposed legislation seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim nationals from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India.
A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel and six members of Twipra Student Federation (TSF), who were protesting against the Bill, were injured when police opened fire and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the gathering on January
The present coalition government of Tripura, led by the BJP, has "totally failed" to deliver good governance in the last ten months and lost its credibility, he said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Debbarma also demanded scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill-2016 as it posed a threat to the indigenous people of Tripura.
He submitted his resignation to party president of the state unit, Biplab Kumar Deb, on Tuesday.
Deb is also the Chief Minister of Tripura and is currently out of the state.
"I am quite unhappy with the performance of the BJP-led NDA government in the state as it is ignoring the indigenous people of Tripura. Not a single poll pledge, the party had made before last year's Assembly election, has been implemented," Debbarma said.
Debbarma, a former MLA of the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), a regional tribal party, had joined the BJP before the Assembly election in Tripura last year.
"The BJP gave a clear assurance in its vision document before the last election that more power would be granted to tribal council, which would be named as 'Tipraland State
Council' but the party did not look into the matter.
"Recently the Union Cabinet announced its decision to upgrade the tribal council into a territorial council, which will not fulfil the aspirations of the indigenous people of the state," he said.
On the Citizenship Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, Debbarma said "It is anti-tribal and the indigenous people would be marginalised if Hindus from
Bangladesh enter the state." He also voiced his protest against police firing on Citizenship Bill protestors at Madhabbari in West Tripura district on January 8, the day the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.
The proposed legislation seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim nationals from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India.
A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel and six members of Twipra Student Federation (TSF), who were protesting against the Bill, were injured when police opened fire and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the gathering on January
The present coalition government of Tripura, led by the BJP, has "totally failed" to deliver good governance in the last ten months and lost its credibility, he said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All-New Toyota Camry Test Drive Review – The German Killer
- Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut's Film Is On Downward Spiral, Crosses Rs 50 Crore On Day 5
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Playing Bal Thackeray: An Actor Doesn’t Have His Own Ideology
- Jake Gyllenhaal Won't Like it if You Pronounce 'Melancholy' Wrong
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera Coming to India in February: Everything You Need to Need
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results