Tricky Task for BJP in UP's Sarojini Nagar as Sitting MLA, Husband Lobby for Ticket Amid Personal Feud

BJP’s candidature from Sarojini Nagar Assembly seat is embroiled in a bitter family feud with sitting MLA and minister Swati Singh and her estranged husband Daya Shankar, vice-president of UP BJP, both staking claim to the party ticket.

An audio clip, the veracity of which could not be independently verified, had surfaced recently in which Swati Singh purportedly accused her husband and in-laws of torturing her.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Singh had bagged more than 1 lakh votes while her opponent and SP candidate Anurag Yadav mustered around 74,000, followed by Shiv Shankar Singh of the BSP who received 71,000 votes.

Sarojini Nagar has mostly been a swing seat, won by the Samajwadi Party in 2012 and BSP before that in 2007.

Swati Singh had entered electoral politics in 2016 after her husband Daya Shankar was arrested and even suspended from the BJP for making derogatory statements against BSP chief Mayawati. In retaliation, BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui had made insulting remarks against Swati Singh and her daughter. Based on a complaint given by Singh, an FIR was registered against Siddiqui.

The BJP had then given Singh the ticket from Sarojini Nagar, a move that paid off with her win. She was eventually made minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Sources told News18.com that both Singh and her husband Daya Shankar are lobbying for a ticket from Sarojini Nagar this time, adding that the latter stands a better chance at candidature.

