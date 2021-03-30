Trikaripur Candidate List: Key Contests in Trikaripur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Trikaripur Assembly constituency in Kasaragod district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Trikaripur seat is part of the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections M.Rajagopalan of CPM won from this seat beating K P Kunhikannan of INC by a margin of 16,959 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K Kunhiraman of CPM won from this this constituency defeating K.V.Gangadharan of INC by a margin of 8,765 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency CPIM was ahead in the Trikaripur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thrikaripur constituency are: M. Rajagopal of CPI(M), M. P. Joseph of KC(J), T. V. Shibin of BJP