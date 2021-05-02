Trikaripur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: M Rajagopalan of CPIM Leading

5. Trikaripur (त्रिकरपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kasaragod district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Trikaripur is part of 1. Kasaragod Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.82%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,02,249 eligible electors, of which 96,063 were male, 1,06,185 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Trikaripur in 2021 is 1105.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,90,119 eligible electors, of which 89,487 were male, 1,00,632 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,69,761 eligible electors, of which 78,255 were male, 91,140 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Trikaripur in 2016 was 873. In 2011, there were 495.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, M.Rajagopalan of CPIM won in this seat by defeating K P Kunhikannan of INC by a margin of 16,959 votes which was 10.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 50.93% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K Kunhiraman of CPIM won in this seat defeating K.V.Gangadharan of INC by a margin of 8,765 votes which was 6.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 49.91% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 5. Trikaripur Assembly segment of Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Kasaragod Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kasaragod Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Trikaripur are: M Rajagopalan (CPIM), Shibin T V (BJP), M P Joseph (KEC), T Mahesh Master (WPOI), Liyakathali P (SDPOI), Sudhan Vellarikkund (ADHRMP), Joy John (IND), M V Joseph (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.77%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.91%, while it was 80.81% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 5. Trikaripur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 166. In 2011 there were 162 polling stations.

EXTENT:

5. Trikaripur constituency comprises of the following areas of Kasaragod district of Kerala: Cheruvathur, East Eleri, Kayyur-Cheemeni, Nileshwar, Padne, Pilicode, Trikaripur, Valiyaparamba and West Eleri Panchayats in Hosdurg Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kasaragod.

The total area covered by Trikaripur is 330 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Trikaripur is: 12°15’27.7"N 75°15’03.2"E.

