GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Trinamool Calls for Protests Across Bengal Today Over Assam Killings

Reacting on the issue, Banerjee's nephew said that they would protest around 1 pm to 'condemn the brutal killings of innocent Bengalis in BJP-ruled state'.

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2018, 11:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called for a state-wide protest in West Bengal on Friday over Assam killings. Lok Sabha MP and chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek, will lead the march in Kolkata.

At least five people were killed by suspected ULFA (I) gunmen at Kherbari village in Assam's Tinsukia district on Thursday evening, prompting Banerjee to link the attack with National Register of Citizens in Assam.

Reacting on the issue, Banerjee's nephew said that they would protest around 1 pm to "condemn the brutal killings of innocent Bengalis in BJP-ruled states". Reiterating his aunt's views, he, too, questioned if the attack was the "outcome of NRC".

The protest in Kolkata will begin from 8B Bus Stand and would congregate at Hazra, MP Derek O' Brien tweeted.




The TMC has announced rallies in different parts of north and south Bengal, including Siliguri and Kolkata, while the All Assam Bengali Youth Student Federation has called for a 12-hour Tinsukia bandh.



| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...