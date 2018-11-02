English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trinamool Calls for Protests Across Bengal Today Over Assam Killings
Reacting on the issue, Banerjee's nephew said that they would protest around 1 pm to 'condemn the brutal killings of innocent Bengalis in BJP-ruled state'.
New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called for a state-wide protest in West Bengal on Friday over Assam killings. Lok Sabha MP and chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek, will lead the march in Kolkata.
At least five people were killed by suspected ULFA (I) gunmen at Kherbari village in Assam's Tinsukia district on Thursday evening, prompting Banerjee to link the attack with National Register of Citizens in Assam.
Reacting on the issue, Banerjee's nephew said that they would protest around 1 pm to "condemn the brutal killings of innocent Bengalis in BJP-ruled states". Reiterating his aunt's views, he, too, questioned if the attack was the "outcome of NRC".
The protest in Kolkata will begin from 8B Bus Stand and would congregate at Hazra, MP Derek O' Brien tweeted.
The TMC has announced rallies in different parts of north and south Bengal, including Siliguri and Kolkata, while the All Assam Bengali Youth Student Federation has called for a 12-hour Tinsukia bandh.
Trinamool to hold protest marches across Bengal today, Fri Nov 2. Will take part in one of the #Kolkata protests to be led by @abhishekaitc Assemble at 8B Bus Stand from 1pm onward. March to Hazra. Here’s the reason why https://t.co/rwdPRIAAKu— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) November 2, 2018
The TMC has announced rallies in different parts of north and south Bengal, including Siliguri and Kolkata, while the All Assam Bengali Youth Student Federation has called for a 12-hour Tinsukia bandh.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
