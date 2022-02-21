TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Hits Out at IPAC, Says Party Can’t Be Run through a Contractor

Party MP Kalyan Banerjee, who was mum for a few weeks after he attacked Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, is back in action. He has now openly attacked Prashant Kishor’s IPAC and Abhishek Banerjee without naming him.

Kalyan Banerjee said, “I am an MP for so long, but I have never been consulted for tickets. However, IPAC did a survey and promised tickets to many leaders. This move was validated by some leaders too. Now when those who were promised have not tickets, they are becoming independents. One can’t run the party through a contractor.”

IPAC is yet to react to Kalyan Banerjee’s statement.

A section of leaders have a problem with IPAC.

“This problem is not new. The old guard did not say anything when IPAC was hired because then coming to power was the main agenda,” said an insider. “Now these things are cropping up as the party is comfortably placed.”

The issue began when Kalyan Banerjee attacked Abhishek Banerjee openly over his Covid comment.

It was followed by the controversial municipal list that got uploaded on the Twitter handle. Then, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had ratified the list prepared by Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Bakshi.

The list controversy gave rise to a huge number of independent candidates. The party, however, took strict action and suspended more than 70 independent candidates.

Last week, Abhishek Banerjee was reinstated as the national general secretary.

The party high command had also given strict instructions not to comment on the party openly.

