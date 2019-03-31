English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trinamool Congress Running False Campaign in Darjeeling, Misleading Gorkhas About NRC, Says BJP
BJP leader Rahul Sinha said Modi government's citizenship bill enables Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Chakma refugees to get citizenship and since the Gorkhas are mostly Hindus or Buddhists, there is no confusion over their citizenship.
File image of Rahul Sinha addresses the public at the rally. (Image: Getty Images)
Loading...
Kolkata: BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha on Sunday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of spreading misinformation regarding impact of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on the Gorkha community in the Darjeeling hills.
"The TMC is running a false campaign in the north Bengal hills through some local leaders. They are telling the people that if the NRC is implemented in Bengal, the Gorkhas living in the hills will have to leave the state," Sinha said in Kolkata.
The TMC was indulging in falsehood as it was scared of the BJP's rising popularity in the hills and foothills of north Bengal, he added.
"I want to tell the community only those who have been identified as infiltrators will be shifted out of the state and the country, once the NRC is implemented," he said.
The Modi government's citizenship bill enables Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Chakma refugees in India to get the country's citizenship. "The Gorkhas are mostly Hindus or Buddhists. Thus, there is no confusion over their citizenship," he said.
Sinha, the BJP candidate from the North Kolkata constituency, also referred to the tussle between the Bengal government and the BJP over the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Siliguri on April 3.
"The ground, often used by the TMC to hold public meetings, was not given for Modiji's rally and the BJP had to make alternative arrangements. Their (Bengal government's) tradition of denying permission for BJP rallies continues, but such things won't be able to stop us," he said.
Condemning the attack on BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh's vehicle on Saturday, Sinha said, "We have complained to the Election Commission for appropriate action against offenders."
He said the BJP has also appealed the EC to arrest people with criminal records within seven days. "The EC has assured us action against the criminals," the BJP leader said.
"The TMC is running a false campaign in the north Bengal hills through some local leaders. They are telling the people that if the NRC is implemented in Bengal, the Gorkhas living in the hills will have to leave the state," Sinha said in Kolkata.
The TMC was indulging in falsehood as it was scared of the BJP's rising popularity in the hills and foothills of north Bengal, he added.
"I want to tell the community only those who have been identified as infiltrators will be shifted out of the state and the country, once the NRC is implemented," he said.
The Modi government's citizenship bill enables Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Chakma refugees in India to get the country's citizenship. "The Gorkhas are mostly Hindus or Buddhists. Thus, there is no confusion over their citizenship," he said.
Sinha, the BJP candidate from the North Kolkata constituency, also referred to the tussle between the Bengal government and the BJP over the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Siliguri on April 3.
"The ground, often used by the TMC to hold public meetings, was not given for Modiji's rally and the BJP had to make alternative arrangements. Their (Bengal government's) tradition of denying permission for BJP rallies continues, but such things won't be able to stop us," he said.
Condemning the attack on BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh's vehicle on Saturday, Sinha said, "We have complained to the Election Commission for appropriate action against offenders."
He said the BJP has also appealed the EC to arrest people with criminal records within seven days. "The EC has assured us action against the criminals," the BJP leader said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sri Lanka Launches First Ever Electric 'Tuk Tuk'
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Heading for a Divorce?
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruby Red Satin Shirt on Streets of Miami
- Nirbhaya's Father on Netflix's Delhi Crime: Don't Want to Watch as It's Hard to See Those Things Again
- This Video of Sachin Tendulkar's Meteoric Rise in ODI Proves Why He's GOAT
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results