Trinamool Congress Supporter Beaten to Death in Bengal, Six BJP Workers Arrested

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress supporter was brutally beaten to death on Tuesday allegedly by a group of BJP workers in Goghat of West Bengal's Hooghly district.

The police have arrested six people based on the deceased's wife's complaint.

"Lalchand Bag, a Trinamool Congress supporter, was beaten to death on Monday. Based on his wife's complaint we have arrested six persons and the investigation is in process," a senior officer of Hooghly (Rural) District police said.

When he was rescued, Lalchand was in his senses and had disclosed the names of his attackers before death.

A local Trinamool Congress leader said the house of the deceased was attacked after they returned from the Marty's Day event in Kolkata.

"Later, at night while returning home, Lalchand was attacked by former CPM workers who had now joined BJP. After being beaten brutally, he was thrown outside the residence of one of our party workers. He was declared dead after being taken to the nearby hospital," the leader said.

However, the police officer said the real motive is yet to be ascertained, but he doesn't think that it is a political murder.