​Trinamool Congress Will First Serve Those Who Didn’t Vote for Us: Abhishek Banerjee

Even as the Opposition has been attacking the CM Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over corruption after the arrest of minister Partha Chatterjee in the school jobs scam, the Trinamool Congress continues to reiterate that they will take action against any wrongdoings they come across.

As TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee inaugurated the augmentation project of the water plant at Diamond Harbour on Wednesday, he said, “The Mamata Banerjee cabinet does not support immoral activity. If any local leader does dadagiri, we will ask police to take action.”

After Chatterjee’s arrest, the CM has reshuffled the cabinet, to maintain the “clean image”.

The party is also claiming that they will work more for people who oppose them in a bid to woo them.

At the event, Abhishek Banerjee said, “Our supporters can wait, but give water first to people who have not voted for us.”

Referring to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government at the Centre, he said, “The Central Government did not give us the money they promised in Parliament. They did this because Bengal ensured their defeat.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here