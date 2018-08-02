Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Allege Police Beat Them; Mamata Calls it 'Super Emergency'

The members of a delegation sent by Trinamool Congress to Assam to assess the situation in the state after the release of the final draft of the National Register of Citizens alleged that they were “beaten” and “confined” by police at the Silchar Airport on Thursday.The eight-member team had reached the airport around 1.30 pm to attend a citizen’s convention in the city and was also supposed to visit Nagaon and Guwahati on Friday. The team included six MPs - Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Ratna De Nag, Nadimul Haque, Arpita Ghosh and Mamata Thakur - and Bengal urban development minister Firhad Hakim and MLA Mahua Moitra.Speaking to News18 over telephone, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said the moment they landed at the airport, they were surrounded and detained by policemen citing the reason that Section 144 had been imposed in the city.“When we asked for justified documents, they were unable to show us. The Assam police chased and beat me and my colleagues Mohua Moitra, MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and others. We were kept confined,” he alleged.Sukhendu Sekhar Ray also claimed that he and other members of the delegation were roughed up by the police. A video doing the rounds of social media shows MLA Mohua Moitra being chased by a lady police officer while Dastidar can be seen surrounded by Assam police.West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also claimed that each member of the delegation, including the female lawmaker, was manhandled. “People of Assam are panicking and the situation there is like a super emergency,” she said.“BJP is trying to threaten democracy. What is BJP trying to hide in Assam? I am very disappointed how the MPs and media have been manhandled at Silchar airport. This situation cannot continue,” she told reporters.Assam police said that three policeman, including a lady constable, were injured in the scuffle with TMC members in Silchar Airport and even released their prescriptions that said they had pain and swelling.TMC MP Derek O'Brien also described the incident as “super emergency” and said that it was the right of the delegation to meet people in Assam.BJP’s Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh, however, blamed the TMC members for the incident, saying they had no business going to Assam. “They are the problem. Who asked the TMC MPs to go there? No one else has gone there. They have gone there to spread tension and create trouble. They should come back.”“Our MPs were obstructed in a similar way when we tried to visit any trouble-hit area in Bengal. TMC leaders have no business in Assam,” he added.BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said, “If they try to create unrest in Assam, the administration will take action. They should be forced out of the state.”The issue was also raised in the Parliament as TMC members, led by senior leader Saugata Ray, demanded a response from the government on it in the Lok Sabha. The party is also planning to bring a privilege motion against the detention of its MPs in Lok Sabha on Friday."Assam Police has detained them at Silchar Airport. They are interferring with the free movement of people. This is a breach of privilege," Ray said, adding "we want government response on this".