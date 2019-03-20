English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trinamool MLA Promises Contracts Worth Lakhs if Councillors Ensure Moon Moon Sen’s Victory
Asansol Mayor and TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari promised contracts worth Rs 1 crore to Rs 50 lakh to the party councillors depending on the number of votes polled in favour of the TMC LS candidate.
Image for representation purpose
Loading...
Asansol: Asansol Mayor and TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari courted controversy on Tuesday after he promised party councillors with contracts worth lakhs of rupees if they ensured victory of TMC Lok Sabha candidate Moon Moon Sen from their respective wards.
Tiwari, while conducting an election committee meeting here in presence of Sen, promised contracts worth Rs 1 crore to Rs 50 lakh to the party councillors depending on the number of votes polled in favour of the TMC LS candidate.
"If you are able to get a lead of more than 5,000 votes in your ward, I promise you to give contracts worth Rs 1 crore, if you manage to get a lead of 3,000 votes, you will get contracts worth Rs 50 lakh. If you manage a lead of 2,000 and 1,000 votes, you will be given contracts worth Rs 25 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively," he said.
The Asansol mayor also said if any councillor failed to ensure a lead of votes, he or she should resign from the post. "If I fail to give a lead from my ward, I will also resign," he said.
Commenting on the statement, Union minister and BJP candidate from the seat Babul Supriyo said the remarks reflect the TMC culture and how the party conducts elections in the state.
"It shows their culture. I would urge the Election Commission to take note of it and take steps accordingly. It shows how TMC is trying to use money power in the elections," he said.
Senior TMC leader and state Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim, however, came to Tiwari's defence and said he was encouraging councillors to work hard in the elections.
Tiwari, while conducting an election committee meeting here in presence of Sen, promised contracts worth Rs 1 crore to Rs 50 lakh to the party councillors depending on the number of votes polled in favour of the TMC LS candidate.
"If you are able to get a lead of more than 5,000 votes in your ward, I promise you to give contracts worth Rs 1 crore, if you manage to get a lead of 3,000 votes, you will get contracts worth Rs 50 lakh. If you manage a lead of 2,000 and 1,000 votes, you will be given contracts worth Rs 25 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively," he said.
The Asansol mayor also said if any councillor failed to ensure a lead of votes, he or she should resign from the post. "If I fail to give a lead from my ward, I will also resign," he said.
Commenting on the statement, Union minister and BJP candidate from the seat Babul Supriyo said the remarks reflect the TMC culture and how the party conducts elections in the state.
"It shows their culture. I would urge the Election Commission to take note of it and take steps accordingly. It shows how TMC is trying to use money power in the elections," he said.
Senior TMC leader and state Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim, however, came to Tiwari's defence and said he was encouraging councillors to work hard in the elections.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Perform Most Romantic Dance at an Event And Fans Are Swooning Over
- Google Launches Game Streaming Platform Called Stadia, to Take on The Traditional Gaming Industry
- PewDiePie Briefly Lost World's Popular Battle for the Most Subscribed Channel on YouTube to T-Series
- Metallica Just Announced its Reunion With SF Symphony After 20 Years and Fans Cannot Wait
- Here's Why Shraddha Kapoor Was Replaced by Parineeti Chopra in Saina Nehwal Biopic
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results