Trinamool MP Moon Moon Sen's Assets up Fourfold in 5 Years

Yesteryears' actress and Trinamool Congress MP from Bankura, Moon Moon Sen, who is now contesting the Lok Sabha polls from West Bengal's Asansol seat, has declared that her movable assets have soared over four times to Rs 4.68 crore during the last five years.She had declared movable assets of about Rs 1.03 crore before fighting her maiden election in 2014, where she scored a major upset by defeating Communist Party of India-Marxist heavyweight Basudeb Acharia.According to Sen's latest affidavit, her movable assets include Rs 3.15 lakh cash in hand, bank deposits worth Rs 2.16 crore, investments worth about Rs 2 crore in mutual funds and life insurance with current fund value of Rs 5 lakh.She possesses 1,352 grams of gold worth Rs 42 lakh and 70 cents diamond valued at Rs 4.6 lakh.Sen, daughter of legendary Bengali film actress Suchitra Sen, has shown Rs 5.01 crore of immovable properties including three inherited flats, with a built up area of 2,050 square feet each, in south Kolkata.Sen and her husband Bharat Kishore Dev are joint owners having 50 per cent each of a flat at Juhu in Mumbai, which was bought in 1992.Her husband possesses Rs 37.59 lakh in movable assets as compared to Rs 38.71 lakh declared in 2014.Sen, who holds a post graduate degree in comparative literature from Jadavpur University, has not been accused of any offence.