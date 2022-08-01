Trinamool MP’s ‘Brinjal’ Twist to Price Rise Debate in Lok Sabha; Here’s Why

Biting into a raw brinjal, Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar demonstrated a new way to protest rising prices in Lok Sabha. After multiple disruptions and two forced adjournments, the debate over price rise finally took place in the Lower House on Monday.

Thanking the chair for holding the price rise debate, even though it was after a long time, Dastidar simply asked if the central government expected people to start eating raw vegetables due to skyrocketing prices of cooking gas.

She stood up and then took a bite out of the raw vegetable to make a point during the price rise debate as some onlookers laughed. She said high LPG prices were making cooking expensive for the poor.

“I thank the chair for allowing a debate on price rise,” Dastidar reportedly said, adding, “does the government want us to eat raw vegetables?” She then bit into a raw brinjal to show how gas was so expensive that citizens will have to start eating raw food.

According to reports, Dastidar was quoted as saying, “The prices of LPG cylinder have been raised four times in the last few months,” adding, “from Rs 600, it is now Rs 1,100.” She further said the Centre must reduce cylinder prices.

In July, LPG price was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder. It was the eighth hike in the last one year. Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

After weeks of protests over price rise and GST, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be addressing Lok Sabha later in the evening. Four Congress MPs were also suspended for causing disruptions in the House over the issue of price rise, but their suspension was revoked.

Dastidar was also part of the TMC protest in parliament premises, demanding a discussion in the House on the issue of women’s safety. The party’s Lok Sabha member Dola Sen and Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor were also part of the protest. They submitted notices for a discussion on the “need for prevention of crime against women” in light of “latest reported incidents”. The MPs had moved notices after Gujarat rural development minister Arjunsinh Chauhan was accused of raping and illegally confining a woman.

