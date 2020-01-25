Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
  • TRS 96
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Trinamool Women's Wing Leaders Feast on Poha to Protest against BJP Leader's Remark

BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya had earlier claimed that labourers who recently carried out construction work at his house could be Bangladeshis as they had "strange" eating habits and ate only poha.

IANS

Updated:January 25, 2020, 10:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Trinamool Women's Wing Leaders Feast on Poha to Protest against BJP Leader's Remark
File photo of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Kolkata: The women's unit of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) here on Saturday had a feast of poha (flattened rice) in protest against BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's comments linking the food to Bangladeshi infiltrators.

The women leaders, including two ministers, had 'dadhikarma' (a dish in which poha is a key ingredient and is consumed on auspicious occasions) in the bustling Dharamtala area.

Targeting Vijavargiya, Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya said, "We are all having poha. Thus, according to Kailash babu, we are all Bangladeshis. We have no problem with that. Poha is a health food."

Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Minister Shashi Karma, a doctor, was seen serving 'dadhikarma' to party workers and journalists.

Lok Sabha member Mala Roy said, "Poha is considered auspicious. He (Vijayvargiya) has lost his senses. Commoners consume poha. It shows they have no connect with the common people."

Party workers also held posters reading: "No CAA, No NRC, No NPR."

In Indore on Thursday, Vijayvargiya had claimed that labourers who recently carried out construction work at his house could be Bangladeshis as they had "strange" eating habits and ate only poha.

"When a room was being added to the house, I found eating habits of some workers strange as they ate only poha," he said.

To confirm his suspicion, the BJP leader claimed he spoke to the supervisor.

"I suspected them of being Bangladeshis and two days after that they stopped working at my house. I have not filed any police complaint yet. I only mentioned this incident to warn people," he had said.

Vijayvargiya's comments led to protests from his opponents and even sparked off a debate on Twitter, with many users stating that eating poha could not be the yardstick for someone's nationality.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram