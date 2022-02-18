Trinamool's New National Panel to Meet At Mamata Banerjee's Residence Today, Office Bearers Likely to be Announced

After sweeping the polls to four municipalities, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting of the party’s national working committee at her residence on Friday at 4 pm.

Party insiders said that Banerjee is likely to announce the office bearers of the national panel- party president and national general secretary as well as those of the four civic bodies at the meeting. This comes after Abhishek Banerjee’s post was also dissolved, now the party will decide on his new role.

Speaking to News18, Abhishek cleared that he is a mere soldier in Mamata Banerjee’s team and he will perform whatever role is given to him. The tussle inside the party is said to be between Abhishek Banerjee and party seniors. In the meantime, the party has cautioned some independent candidates who are contesting defying the party’s dictate for the coming 108 municipalities.

