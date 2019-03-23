English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trio of Modi, KCR and Jagan Indulging in Murky Politics, Alleges Chandrababu Naidu
Targeting PM Modi, the chief minister asked, 'Why the Modi-led government was extending support to a hardcore criminal like Jagan in the polls.'
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was shielding Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy against him in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Launching an attack against PM Modi for resorting to suppression tactics, Naidu said, “They (Modi, KCR, Jagan) must come to us by removing their masks and our people would teach them a fitting lesson.”
Accusing the trio - Modi, KCR and Jagan - of indulging in murky politics, Naidu said, “The BJP government has been adopting vendetta politics and using his ‘B-team’ like KCR against the TDP poll prospects.”
Addressing a poll campaign at Achanta and Palakol in West Godavari district, Naidu said, “The Andhra people are not weak to keep quiet if the Centre or KCR try to hold supremacy on us.”
Targeting PM Modi, the chief minister also asked, “Why the Modi-led government was extending support to a hardcore criminal like Jagan in the polls.”
Referring to Jagan as corrupt, Naidu said VV Lakshminarayana, who is contesting from Vishakhapatnam on Jana Sena ticket, should disclose to people about Jagan’s criminal cases and the facts he found as CBI joint director.
“Like an elder brother in every family, I am implementing welfare schemes like no other state and will vie for development if voted to power,” Naidu said.
Calling the YSR Congress party a criminals’ party, Naidu urged people to vote for TDP for more development and welfare.
Listing out the development and welfare programs, the TDP chief wooed the farmers of giving them investment assistance to their accounts before elections.
