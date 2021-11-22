Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said a ‘triple engine’ government is needed in Delhi to enhance the development of the national capital by three times. He made these remarks while inaugurating the state BJP executive meeting here.

“There will be (municipal) corporation elections next year and then the assembly polls. When there will be a BJP government (at all the three levels), it would help Delhi get a triple engine government for its overall development. This would enhance the city’s development by three times and for this all workers of BJP should strive hard from now onwards in a planned way," he added.

Goyal said the AAP-led Delhi government has not implemented the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, and ‘One Nation, One Ration card’ schemes in the city.

He said health insurance and housing are the biggest needs of the poor today but the “indifferent and inefficient attitude" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government has deprived the poor of availing benefits of these policies.

“If we are able to take these policies to their rightful beneficiaries, people will show the exit door to Kejriwal in ensuing polls," the minister said. From the erstwhile Jan Sangh days till today, the BJP’s policies have been full of patriotism and nationalism, he said.

Ensuring benefit to the last person in the society is our real strength, he said, adding that the party will have to take this message to every household in a well-planned manner to expose the “misdeeds" of the Kejriwal government.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 115 crore plus COVID-19 vaccinations in the country and people’s welfare policies, while adding that the workers will continue to fight for Delhi’s problems and issues.

“The state government tried to put a ban on Chhath festivities to hide its own mistakes but had to review the decision. The Delhi Jal Board has now become a board of scams and tap water is missing from hundreds of colonies. But when we started an agitation, we were sent a notice to keep our mouth shut. We will challenge the state government in the courts and fight for the people," Gupta said.

