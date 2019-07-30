Triple Talaq Bill for Gender Dignity, Says Govt; Congress Argues Pushing Women to Court Not Empowerment
Moving the bill, Ravi Shankar Prasad said the proposed legislation should be not seen through a political prism or vote bank politics, as it aims to ensure gender dignity and equality.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the discussion on Triple Talaq in Rajya Sabha.
New Delhi: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday moved the Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha, saying it had been brought to ensure justice for Muslim women and should not be seen through a political prism.
Urging members to approve 'The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019', he said the practice of Triple Talaq is continuing despite the Supreme Court banning the same through its judgment. The Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha last week.
Moving the bill, Prasad said the proposed legislation should be not seen through a political prism or vote bank politics, as it aims to ensure gender dignity and equality.
"This issue should not be seen through a political prism or vote bank politics. This is a question of humanity. This is for ensuring justice to women, dignity and empowerment to women and to ensure gender dignity and equality," he said.
He said after the Supreme Court judgment banning instant triple talaq as many as 574 cases of the illegal practice have come to the notice of the government. He added that after the last ordinance issued by the government criminalising the practice, as many as 101 cases have come to light.
"The judgment has come, but no action on triple talaq has been taken. That is why we have brought this law, because the law is a deterrence," he said. Prasad added that the practice has been banned in more than 20 Islamic countries, but has not happened in secular India due to one or the other reason.
The Congress, however, opposed the criminal angle in the bill. Amee Yajnik said through this bill, the government has thrust women into a criminal magisterial court for settling family matters.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has allotted four hours for discussing the legislation.
Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, divorcing through instant triple talaq will be illegal, void and would attract a jail term of three years for the husband.
While the bill makes triple talaq a "non-bailable" offence, an accused can approach a magistrate even before trial to seek bail. In a non-bailable offence, bail cannot be granted by police at the police station itself.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manjrekar 'Respectfully' Disagrees With Gavaskar's Comments on Kohli & Selectors
- Fancy a Flagship Killer Phone For Less Than Rs 30,000: Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X, Oppo F11 Pro And More
- WhatsApp Scam: Don't Fall For Fake Messages Offering 1000GB of Free Internet Data
- Saaho Song Enni Soni Has Guru Randhawa Singing for Prabhas and It Totally Works
- The Next Frontier for Artificial Intelligence Lies in Food and Beverages