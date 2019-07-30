LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Triple Talaq Bill LIVE: It'll Tear Families Apart, Says Cong in Rajya Sabha as BJP Looks Set to Win Number Game

News18.com | July 30, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Triple Talaq Bill LIVE: A contentious bill that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence and provides for a jail term to a Muslim man for the crime, was moved for passage in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, with the Congress opposing the criminal angle in it and the NDA ally JD(U) staging a walkout. Moving the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in the Upper House, Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the proposed legislation should be not seen through a political prism or vote bank politics, as it aims at ensuring gender dignity, justice and equality.

"This issue should not be seen through a political prism or votebank politics. This is a question of humanity. This is for ensuring justice to women, dignity and empowerment to women and to ensure gender dignity and equality," he said. He said more than 20 Islamic countries have regulated triple talaq in various forms. "India is a secular country, but unfortunately for one reason or the other it could not happen," he said.
Read More
Jul 30, 2019 4:39 pm (IST)

'Opposed to the Criminal Angle in the Bill' | Congress member Amee Yajnik said during the debate, "I am not against the bill. I am for women empowerment". She added that she is opposed to the criminal angle in the bill. She noted that through this bill, the government thrust the women into a criminal magisterial court to take up a family matter.  She questioned the government for bringing a law after the Supreme Court verdict on the same saying it is "illegal to do".  

Jul 30, 2019 4:20 pm (IST)

More than 20 Islamic Countries have Regulated Triple Talaq | Urging members to approve the bill, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the practice of triple talaq is continuing despite the Supreme Court banning the same through its judgement. Ravi Shankar Prasad added that more than 20 Islamic countries have regulated triple talaq in various forms. "India is a secular country, but unfortunately for one reason or the other it could not happen," he said.

Jul 30, 2019 4:15 pm (IST)

'Should Not be Seen Through Political Prism or Vote Bank Politics' | Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad moving the Triple Talaq Bill said, “The proposed legislation should be not seen through a political prism or vote bank politics, as it aims at ensuring gender dignity, justice and equality. He added that it is for ensuring justice to women, dignity and empowerment to women and to ensure gender dignity and equality.

Jul 30, 2019 4:01 pm (IST)

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking on the Triple Talaq Bill said, “When they (the accused) will come out of jail they will either commit suicide or become dacoits and thieves, that is the intention of your bill.”

Jul 30, 2019 3:32 pm (IST)

Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad demands that the bill banning Triple Talaq be scrutinised by a select committee. "This law does not really protect women," he says.

Jul 30, 2019 3:29 pm (IST)

'Just Greed For Power' | "When the Supreme Court has said that it is nullified, then why are you saying that this valid," Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad says and adds, "Those who are enthusiastic about this law, try to be with your partner after one of you has been sent to jail for a period of three years. This law is just greed for power."

Jul 30, 2019 3:19 pm (IST)

Congress leader of opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad says that the real motive of the bill banning the practice of instant divorce is to destroy the bill. "It is about tearing apart the family."

Jul 30, 2019 3:15 pm (IST)

YSRCP has opposed the bill. Among the contentions raised by the YSR Congress Party's Vijaysai Reddy is that it should not be criminalised. The party will be voting against the bill. 

Jul 30, 2019 3:01 pm (IST)

Bill to Put Muslim Men Behind Bars | DMK's Tiruchi Siva also expresses his opposition to the bill. "This bill says that it is for the Protection of Rights of Muslim Women's Marriage. It is not so. It is actually to put Muslim men behind bars." Siva asks what the reason is behind the criminalisation of the practice. 

Jul 30, 2019 2:58 pm (IST)

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Manoj Kumar also opposes the bill saying that the government is yet to make a law on mob lynching but doesn't hesitate from enacting a ban on Triple Talaq. 

Jul 30, 2019 2:54 pm (IST)

After presenting their opposition to the bill against Triple Talaq, the AIADMK has walked out. The BJP is likely to benefit from this move. 

Jul 30, 2019 2:54 pm (IST)

After presenting their opposition to the bill against Triple Talaq, the AIADMK has walked out. The BJP is likely to benefit from this move. 

Jul 30, 2019 2:50 pm (IST)

CPI(M)'s Elamaram Kareem objects the bill. "The judgement of the Supreme Court is the law of the land. Why is the government in a hurry to bring about the law? The government has no right to interfere in personal law."

Jul 30, 2019 2:37 pm (IST)

"Even in Hindu laws also the custody matters are given to the higher courts, not the magistrates." AIADMK's Navaneethkrishnan says while citing the Triple Talaq bill's provision according to which the custody of the minor child will be determined by the magistrate. He demands that the bill be sent to a select committee.

Jul 30, 2019 2:33 pm (IST)

'Unconstitutional & Arbitrary' | Rajya Sabha MP Navaneethkrishnan belonging to BJP ally AIADMK has opposed the bill calling it unconstitutional and arbitrary. "The Parliament has no business to entertain this bill...The Supreme Court has held that the practice of Triple Talaq null and void and unconstitutional, so there is no act called Triple Talaq "

Jul 30, 2019 2:24 pm (IST)

SP's Javed Ali Khan, who has taken a stand against the bill banning Triple Talaq, says that there is disorder in countries that have capital punishment too. 

Jul 30, 2019 2:17 pm (IST)

While, Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan is arguing against the bill BJP's Bhupender Yadav raises a point of contention that is overruled by the Speaker. 

Jul 30, 2019 2:13 pm (IST)

Trinamool Congress Slams Bill | Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha an uproar has ensued during the debate on Rajya Sabha. All India Trinamool Congress's Dola Sen argues against the bill. "If this government is really serious about women's empowerment bring the Women's Reservation Bill," she says while demanding that the criminality clause be removed. Sen also demands that the Bill be sent to a select committee for scrutiny.

Jul 30, 2019 2:06 pm (IST)

Owaisi Opposes Consumer Protection Bill | AIMIM lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi raises several contentions with the Consumer Protection Bill. "Like the RTI, the government has also diluted this act. I don't know how a government has a majority in the government has bowed down before the medical lobby. The previous version had a mention of provisions regarding health, but this one doesn't. This is the success of the medical lobby," he says. 

Jul 30, 2019 1:58 pm (IST)

Congress's Sanjay Singh has resigned from the Rajya Sabha. He in all likelihood join the BJP today.

Jul 30, 2019 1:01 pm (IST)

Rajya Sabha has adjourned for lunch. The debate on the Triple Talaq bill will continue after 2 pm.

Jul 30, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)

JDU Stages a Walkout | JDU stages a walkout from the Rajya Sabha during the debate on the Triple Talaq bill while BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was presenting his argument in favour of the bill. "After 33 years again, the debate has risen on this wrong practice," he says citing the Shah Bano case. Countering Amee Yajnik's earlier argument he says, " We are definitely doing this for the empowerment of all women."

Jul 30, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)

"If we want to empower women, dignify them, don't push them to court.." Congress's Amee Yagnik says in her closing comments and adds that she is supporting the Triple Talaq bill but not its criminalisation.

Jul 30, 2019 12:17 pm (IST)

"How can you bring a stranger and an alien component in the family unit," Congress's Amee Yagnik continues her argument against the Triple Talaq bill. 

Jul 30, 2019 12:16 pm (IST)

Congress Opposes Triple Talaq Bill | Congress MP Amee Yajnik poses a strong opposition to the bill banning the Islamic practice of Triple Talaq. "The top court in its earlier ruling had already struck down this practice as illegal," she says and adds, "But there is no "thoughtful consideration. Why have you pushed the victim within the criminal jurisprudence where she has to attest before the magistrate and not the family court."

Jul 30, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)

Congress's Amee Yagnik contests the Triple Talaq bill and says the women's empowerment is important but in the case of this bill, it is also the family unit that gets affected. "Two things are important here is the Supreme Court's judgement and equality before law," she says. 

Jul 30, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)

Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks in favour of the bill banning the practice of Triple Talaq. "Don't see this in terms of politics, this is a question of humanity. And this is about women's right....This is about gender justice and equality," he says.

Jul 30, 2019 12:08 pm (IST)

Justifying the bill banning Triple Talaq, Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "We are bringing about the law because law as a deterence. When the issue was raised that the FIR can be raised by anyone, we made a provision that only the female victim can file the FIR."

Jul 30, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)
 

Triple Talaq Bill Introduced | Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is introducting The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019. "Today is a historic day. Although this practice has been banned in many Islamic countries, India which is a secular country hasn't been able to ban the practice of Triple Talaq," Prasad says.  

Jul 30, 2019 12:02 pm (IST)

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has introduced the National Institute of Design Act, 2014

Load More
Triple Talaq Bill LIVE: It'll Tear Families Apart, Says Cong in Rajya Sabha as BJP Looks Set to Win Number Game
File photo of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha.

Urging members to approve the bill, Prasad said the practice of triple talaq is continuing despite the Supreme Court banning the same through its judgement. The government had thought that this illegal practice would stop after the apex court judgement banning instant triple talaq but it did not, he said.

As many as 574 cases of the illegal practice were reported after the SC judgement and 101 cases have come to light after the last ordinance issued by the government criminalising the practice, he said. The minister further said there are reports of Muslim men giving triple talaq to their wife for serving burnt 'roti', for asking money to buy vegetables and for opposing an obscene video made by husband.

"There is a Supreme Court judgement but it is not been implemented. Therefore we have brought the law. Because law is a deterrence," Prasad said. Clearing misgivings of some members about the bill, the Minister said there is a provision that the wife can file FIR or a relation by blood or marriage and a magistrate can give bail to the husband upon hearing the wife.

The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week. Once passed in the Rajya Sabha and granted assent by the President, the bill will replace an ordinance promulgated last on February 21. The ordinance and the triple talaq bill follow a Supreme Court verdict of 2017 declaring instant triple talaq as unconstitutional.

Before the bill was tabled, Congress' T Subbarami Reddy, CPI member Binoy Viswam and Elamaram Kareem and K K Ragesh from the CPI-M moved a statutory resolution disapproving the February 21 ordinance on triple talaq. Participating in the debate, Congress member Amee Yajnik opposed the the criminal angle in the bill. She noted that through this bill, the government thrust the women into a criminal magisterial court to take up a family matter.

"I am not against the bill. I am for women empowerment," she said and questioned the government for bringing a law after the Supreme Court verdict on the same saying it is "illegal to do". Yajnik said she supports the bill but for the criminalisation angle. She also voiced concern over desertion faced by women belonging to other communities.

Cases of women being deserted are seen across communities and not in the Muslim community alone, she said. Bashistha Narain Singh (JD-U) said some social evils are deep rooted and it takes time to uproot them. "We come here to oppose as well as speak in a favour (of the bill or any subject). But the best part of democracy is that people agree to disagree. Today I disagree (on triple talaq) and tomorrow I may agree...," Singh said while staging a walkout.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (BJP) said the law has been brought to implement the SC verdict more effectively while highlighting steps taken by the Modi government in empowering women. He sought to know why the Congress' position on the bill changed after it was moved in the Rajya Sabha. "Last time in the Lok Sabha, the Congress supported. The Congress changed its stand when the bill reached the Rajya Sabha. There is time to support the bill. They can think over it," he said.

The BJP leader said the bill has been brought after incorporating all objections raised by the Opposition. "If we commit a mistake today, a generation has to pay for it. This law must be passed by Parliament," he added. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has allotted four hours for discussing the legislation.
  • 28 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka
    BAN vs SL
    238/8
    50.0 overs
    		 242/3
    44.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka
    SL vs BAN
    314/8
    50.0 overs
    		 223/10
    41.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 91 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 - 26 Jul, 2019 | Ireland in England
    ENG vs IRE
    85/10
    23.4 overs
    		 207/10
    58.2 overs
    England beat Ireland by 143 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland
    IRE vs ZIM
    171/9
    20.0 overs
    		 172/2
    16.4 overs
    Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    NZ vs ENG
    241/8
    50.0 overs
    		 241/10
    50.0 overs
    New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by boundaries)
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram