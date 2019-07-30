Triple Talaq Bill LIVE: It'll Tear Families Apart, Says Cong in Rajya Sabha as BJP Looks Set to Win Number Game

'Opposed to the Criminal Angle in the Bill' | Congress member Amee Yajnik said during the debate, "I am not against the bill. I am for women empowerment". She added that she is opposed to the criminal angle in the bill. She noted that through this bill, the government thrust the women into a criminal magisterial court to take up a family matter. She questioned the government for bringing a law after the Supreme Court verdict on the same saying it is "illegal to do".
"This issue should not be seen through a political prism or votebank politics. This is a question of humanity. This is for ensuring justice to women, dignity and empowerment to women and to ensure gender dignity and equality," he said. He said more than 20 Islamic countries have regulated triple talaq in various forms. "India is a secular country, but unfortunately for one reason or the other it could not happen," he said.
More than 20 Islamic Countries have Regulated Triple Talaq | Urging members to approve the bill, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the practice of triple talaq is continuing despite the Supreme Court banning the same through its judgement. Ravi Shankar Prasad added that more than 20 Islamic countries have regulated triple talaq in various forms. "India is a secular country, but unfortunately for one reason or the other it could not happen," he said.
'Should Not be Seen Through Political Prism or Vote Bank Politics' | Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad moving the Triple Talaq Bill said, “The proposed legislation should be not seen through a political prism or vote bank politics, as it aims at ensuring gender dignity, justice and equality. He added that it is for ensuring justice to women, dignity and empowerment to women and to ensure gender dignity and equality.
Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking on the Triple Talaq Bill said, “When they (the accused) will come out of jail they will either commit suicide or become dacoits and thieves, that is the intention of your bill.”
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, on Triple Talaq Bill: When they will come out of jail they will either commit suicide or become dacoits and thieves, that is the intention of your bill. https://t.co/H0fJ7r9UAP— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
'Just Greed For Power' | "When the Supreme Court has said that it is nullified, then why are you saying that this valid," Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad says and adds, "Those who are enthusiastic about this law, try to be with your partner after one of you has been sent to jail for a period of three years. This law is just greed for power."
Bill to Put Muslim Men Behind Bars | DMK's Tiruchi Siva also expresses his opposition to the bill. "This bill says that it is for the Protection of Rights of Muslim Women's Marriage. It is not so. It is actually to put Muslim men behind bars." Siva asks what the reason is behind the criminalisation of the practice.
"Even in Hindu laws also the custody matters are given to the higher courts, not the magistrates." AIADMK's Navaneethkrishnan says while citing the Triple Talaq bill's provision according to which the custody of the minor child will be determined by the magistrate. He demands that the bill be sent to a select committee.
'Unconstitutional & Arbitrary' | Rajya Sabha MP Navaneethkrishnan belonging to BJP ally AIADMK has opposed the bill calling it unconstitutional and arbitrary. "The Parliament has no business to entertain this bill...The Supreme Court has held that the practice of Triple Talaq null and void and unconstitutional, so there is no act called Triple Talaq "
Trinamool Congress Slams Bill | Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha an uproar has ensued during the debate on Rajya Sabha. All India Trinamool Congress's Dola Sen argues against the bill. "If this government is really serious about women's empowerment bring the Women's Reservation Bill," she says while demanding that the criminality clause be removed. Sen also demands that the Bill be sent to a select committee for scrutiny.
Owaisi Opposes Consumer Protection Bill | AIMIM lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi raises several contentions with the Consumer Protection Bill. "Like the RTI, the government has also diluted this act. I don't know how a government has a majority in the government has bowed down before the medical lobby. The previous version had a mention of provisions regarding health, but this one doesn't. This is the success of the medical lobby," he says.
JDU Stages a Walkout | JDU stages a walkout from the Rajya Sabha during the debate on the Triple Talaq bill while BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was presenting his argument in favour of the bill. "After 33 years again, the debate has risen on this wrong practice," he says citing the Shah Bano case. Countering Amee Yajnik's earlier argument he says, " We are definitely doing this for the empowerment of all women."
Congress Opposes Triple Talaq Bill | Congress MP Amee Yajnik poses a strong opposition to the bill banning the Islamic practice of Triple Talaq. "The top court in its earlier ruling had already struck down this practice as illegal," she says and adds, "But there is no "thoughtful consideration. Why have you pushed the victim within the criminal jurisprudence where she has to attest before the magistrate and not the family court."
Triple Talaq Bill Introduced | Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is introducting The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019. "Today is a historic day. Although this practice has been banned in many Islamic countries, India which is a secular country hasn't been able to ban the practice of Triple Talaq," Prasad says.
File photo of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha.
Urging members to approve the bill, Prasad said the practice of triple talaq is continuing despite the Supreme Court banning the same through its judgement. The government had thought that this illegal practice would stop after the apex court judgement banning instant triple talaq but it did not, he said.
As many as 574 cases of the illegal practice were reported after the SC judgement and 101 cases have come to light after the last ordinance issued by the government criminalising the practice, he said. The minister further said there are reports of Muslim men giving triple talaq to their wife for serving burnt 'roti', for asking money to buy vegetables and for opposing an obscene video made by husband.
"There is a Supreme Court judgement but it is not been implemented. Therefore we have brought the law. Because law is a deterrence," Prasad said. Clearing misgivings of some members about the bill, the Minister said there is a provision that the wife can file FIR or a relation by blood or marriage and a magistrate can give bail to the husband upon hearing the wife.
The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week. Once passed in the Rajya Sabha and granted assent by the President, the bill will replace an ordinance promulgated last on February 21. The ordinance and the triple talaq bill follow a Supreme Court verdict of 2017 declaring instant triple talaq as unconstitutional.
Before the bill was tabled, Congress' T Subbarami Reddy, CPI member Binoy Viswam and Elamaram Kareem and K K Ragesh from the CPI-M moved a statutory resolution disapproving the February 21 ordinance on triple talaq. Participating in the debate, Congress member Amee Yajnik opposed the the criminal angle in the bill. She noted that through this bill, the government thrust the women into a criminal magisterial court to take up a family matter.
"I am not against the bill. I am for women empowerment," she said and questioned the government for bringing a law after the Supreme Court verdict on the same saying it is "illegal to do". Yajnik said she supports the bill but for the criminalisation angle. She also voiced concern over desertion faced by women belonging to other communities.
Cases of women being deserted are seen across communities and not in the Muslim community alone, she said. Bashistha Narain Singh (JD-U) said some social evils are deep rooted and it takes time to uproot them. "We come here to oppose as well as speak in a favour (of the bill or any subject). But the best part of democracy is that people agree to disagree. Today I disagree (on triple talaq) and tomorrow I may agree...," Singh said while staging a walkout.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (BJP) said the law has been brought to implement the SC verdict more effectively while highlighting steps taken by the Modi government in empowering women. He sought to know why the Congress' position on the bill changed after it was moved in the Rajya Sabha. "Last time in the Lok Sabha, the Congress supported. The Congress changed its stand when the bill reached the Rajya Sabha. There is time to support the bill. They can think over it," he said.
The BJP leader said the bill has been brought after incorporating all objections raised by the Opposition. "If we commit a mistake today, a generation has to pay for it. This law must be passed by Parliament," he added. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has allotted four hours for discussing the legislation.
