Triple Talaq Not Just Beneficial for Muslim Women, Positive Step for Men Too, Explains PM Modi

Ban on triple talaq has not only benefitted the daughters, but men too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday as he vouched for gender equality. He added that men and women are on par today, and there was no reason for the marriage age of males and females to be different.

The Centre has proposed to raise the minimum marriageable age of girls from 18 to 21 years of age, irrespective of the religion. PM Modi had earlier said that the purpose for raising the age of marriage for girls is to empower ‘desh ki beti’ so that they get enough time to complete education and build their careers and become ‘Aatmanirbhar.’

Recently, Ittihad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan’s daughter-in-law Nida Khan had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Nida, who is a victim of triple talaq, said, “BJP’s fight against triple talaq was the turning point for supporting the party. The security given to women by the BJP government by making a law on triple talaq will be a big issue in the elections this time."

PM Modi further said in Parliament that the abolishment of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir had empowered women. He went on to say that the government had empowered the people as well by repealing Article 370.

In the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi also addressed the pressing issue of gender disparity. The Prime Minister stated that there is no reason for the marriage age of males and females to be different. PM Modi also stated that the eradication of Triple Talaq benefitted not only the daughters but the entire society.

