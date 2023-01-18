Tripura: AICC General Secretary Ajay Kumar Allegedly Attacked by BJP Workers

Within an hour of the announcement of the state assembly elections, allegedly some BJP workers seemed enthused enough to launch an unprovoked attack on a motorbike rally of the opposition Congress. Three seniormost Congress leaders including AICC observer and general secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, former PCC president Gopal Roy and two other leaders Ratan Das and Bijay Das of Agartala’s Badharghat area sustained serious injuries and had to be hospitalized in serious condition.

State Youth Congress president Rakhu Das said that the Congress had organized a motorbike rally in Jirania under the violence-ridden Mazlishpur assembly constituency. As soon as the well-attended rally reached the Block Chaumuhuni area, a large number of BJP workers launched an attack in presence of the minister for information, Sushanta Chowdhury and the police force on duty. Dr Ajay Kumar, Gopal Roy and two other senior leading workers Ratan Das and Bijay Das were beaten up. Having sustained serious head injuries, all four had to be rushed to GBP Hospital, Agartala in serious condition. Several other workers were also injured and they had to undergo treatment at Jirania hospital.

Sudip Roy Barman said that the motorbike rally had been attacked four times, though there had been no serious injury earlier. He said that a complaint is being lodged with the police and chief electoral officer Kiran Gitte.

