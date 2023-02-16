CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahYogi AdityanathRahul GandhiArvind Kejriwal
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • Elections
    • »
  • Tripura Election 2023 Voting LIVE Updates: BJP, Left-Cong, or Debutant Tipra Motha? Voting Begins to Elect the Next Govt

Live now

Tripura Election 2023 Voting LIVE Updates: BJP, Left-Cong, or Debutant Tipra Motha? Voting Begins to Elect the Next Govt

Tripura Election 2023 Voting LIVE Updates: The people of Tripura have set out to vote to elect its next government in what is being seen as a three-cornered high-octane assembly election with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) facing off with the Left-Cong alliance and debutant Tipra Motha

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 07:43 IST

Agartala (incl. Jogendranagar, India

tripura election, tripura election 2023, tripura election voting, tripura election polling, tripura assembly election, tripura polls, tripura news, tripura polls voting today
Tripura Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Women poll officials head towards their respective polling stations for the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Tripura Election 2023 Voting LIVE Updates: Tripura is voting today in the high-voltage assembly election where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing off with the Left-Cong alliance and the Tipra Motha. Voting began under tight security 7 am and will conclude at 4 pm across 3,337 polling stations, out of which 1,100 have been identified as sensitive and 28 as critical. Votes will be counted on March 2.

Apart from BJP-IPFT combine, CPI(M)-Congress alliance, a regional party formed by the scion of the northeastern state’s former royal family – Tipra Motha – is also among the main Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Feb 16, 2023 07:43 IST

Tripura Elections 2023: 259 Candidates in Fray, 20 Women

A total of 259 candidates are in the electoral race, of whom 20 are women. The BJP is contesting 55 assembly seats (12 women candidates), and its ally IPFT has fielded candidates in six constituencies. The CPI(M) is contesting 47 seats and the Congress 13 constituencies. The TMC has fielded nominees in 28 constituencies. Apart from that, there are 58 independent aspirants in the fray.

Feb 16, 2023 07:37 IST

Tripura Polls: 3,328 Polling Booths, 28 Critical

Polling is taking place in 3,328 polling booths, of which 1,100 are sensitive and 28 critical, the CEC said.

Feb 16, 2023 07:35 IST

Tripura Elections LIVE: Campaigning Ended on Tuesday Without Major Law & Order Issue, Says CEC

“The campaign for the assembly elections ended at 4 pm on Tuesday without any major law and order issue. The poll machinery is geared up to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections on February 16,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao told PTI.

Feb 16, 2023 07:34 IST

Tripura Voting 2023: Amit Shah Urges People to Vote

“Urging our sisters and brothers of Tripura to cast their vote to ensure that a development-oriented government is formed and the era of peace and progress that has already started continues smoothly. Come out and vote for a prosperous Tripura.” — Amit Shah

Tripura Voting 2023: Amit Shah Urges People to Vote
Feb 16, 2023 07:29 IST

Tripura Polls LIVE Updates: Tipra Motha Contesting on 42 Seats

The new kid on the block, Tipra Motha’s demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’ seems to be its USP. Pradyot Manikya’s party is contesting on 42 seats and the chief’s close circle believes that they will get more than 15 seats. While it is being said the party has a strong influence over the 20 tribal seats, it remains to be seen if that will be converted to votes just like during the TTAADC polls.

Feb 16, 2023 07:28 IST

Tripura Elections LIVE News Updates: Will Cong-Left Alliance Pose Tough Challenge?

Ousted after almost two decades due to the BJP in the 2018 assembly polls, the Left Front has been nursing wounds of the past. But it is the surprise alliance with the Congress that has so far given out positive vibes for the party on the ground. The Left is the major player in this alliance and is contesting on 47 seats, while the Congress is fighting on 13 seats. Sources said some leaders of the grand old party are unhappy with this arrangement.

In West Bengal, the Congress votes did not shift in the 2016 elections. Will the same happen in Tripura or will the alliance pose a tough challenge to the other players? It remains to be seen.

Feb 16, 2023 07:26 IST

Tripura Polls LIVE: Triangular Fight With BJP, Left-Cong, Tipra Motha in Mix

The northeastern state, where top leaders had stepped up their electoral spadework over the past few days, is set to witness a triangular fight this time, with the BJP-IPFT coalition seeking to retain supremacy, the Left-Congress combine looking to wrest power, and regional outfit Tipra Motha making its debut at the hustings after its stunning performance in the autonomous council polls. READ MORE

Feb 16, 2023 07:23 IST

Tripura Elections LIVE Updates: CM Manik Saha Will Cast Vote in Tulsibathi High School, Agartala

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is contesting from Town Bordowali, will cast his vote in Tulsibathi High School in Agartala.

Feb 16, 2023 07:22 IST

Tripura Election 2023 Voting LIVE: Tight Security Deployed

According to officials, around 31,000 polling personnel and 25,000 security personnel of central forces have been deployed for the conduct of the election in a free, fair and peaceful manner. Besides, 31,000 employees of the state armed police and the state police will be deployed to maintain law and order, news agency PTI quoted CEO as saying.

Feb 16, 2023 07:21 IST

Tripura Polls Key Players: BJP and Its 'Double Engine' Promise

For the BJP, the challenge is to come to power for the second time on the promise of its “double engine” development model and ‘Act East’ policy. The party is reportedly facing anti-incumbency in some areas as former chief minister Biplab Deb’s tenure was severely criticised by the opposition in every possible way. The BJP will be fighting the tribal factor as well. READ MORE

Feb 16, 2023 07:20 IST

Tripura Polls LIVE Updates: Voting Begins Amid Tight Security

Voting for the 60-member Tripura Assembly began at 7 am amid tight security.

Tripura Polls LIVE Updates: Voting Begins Amid Tight Security
Photo via ANI
Feb 16, 2023 07:18 IST

Tripura Assembly Elections: AAP Not Contesting

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had announced its big debut in all poll-bound states, particularly the Northeastern states, in 2023, the work of organisation building in many of these states is yet to pick up pace. This is one of the major reasons why the party has decided to stay out of the upcoming Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya polls, the first of the assembly elections to be held this year. READ MORE

Feb 16, 2023 07:17 IST

Tripura Polls 2023: People Queue Up to Cast Votes | In Pics

People started queuing up for voting at 7 am on Thursday.

Feb 16, 2023 07:16 IST

Tripura Assembly Polls 2023: Manik Sarkar, CPI(M)'s Old War Horse in Battlefield Tripura

Communist party workers slouching against the walls, drooping in the sultry mid-day, Tripura heat, stood or sat up to attention as the stern-faced, tall, bespectacled man dressed in a crisp white dhoti-kurta, strode into the room. READ MORE

Feb 16, 2023 07:15 IST

Tripura Polls LIVE: Tipra Motha Chairman Says Will Quit After Tripura Polls

“This is not my last fight but my last political speech. From today onwards you will not see Bubagrah on stage. I am hurt and I always feel that whatever I have to say as my last message, I will do it from Charilam,” Pradyot Maikya Debbarma said. READ MORE

Feb 16, 2023 07:14 IST

No Man’s Land to Tripura Poll Booth: 80-Yr-Old Jalil Miya to Cross Fence to Vote Tomorrow | Read

News18 drove down to Dakshin (south) Narayanpur, a sleepy hamlet along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Barjala constituency of the state, remarkably different from the capital city of Agartala that stands a few kilometres away. READ MORE

No Man’s Land to Tripura Poll Booth: 80-Yr-Old Jalil Miya to Cross Fence to Vote Tomorrow | Read

Feb 16, 2023 07:12 IST

Tripura Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Who Are the Key Candidates?

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, CPIM state secretary Choudhury, former CM Manik Sarkar, and Pradyot Manikya, the royal descendant of Tripura, are among the key candidates this year. READ MORE

Feb 16, 2023 07:09 IST

Tripura Election 2023: People Queue Up at Polling Booths to Vote | In Pics

The Election Commission of India has declared 700 booths ‘sensitive’ out of over 3,000 in the state. A total of 400 security personnel from central forces have been deputed across the state.

Tripura Election 2023: People Queue Up at Polling Booths to Vote | In Pics
(Photo: News18)
Feb 16, 2023 07:08 IST

Tripura Polls LIVE Updates: BJP, Left-Cong, Tipra Motha to Fight it Out on 60 Seats Today; TMC Also in Poll Mix

The big battle for the northeast starts with Tripura going to polls today. A total of 269 candidates are contesting for 60 seats in the state legislative assembly, in a triangular fight between the BJP, Left-Congress alliance and Tipra Motha. READ MORE

Feb 16, 2023 07:07 IST

Tripura Assembly Polls 2023: Voting Begins at 7 am

Voting for the 60-seat Tripura Assembly began at 7 am on Thursday. There are 259 candidates in the fray. Counting of votes will be held on March 2.

Read more

contestants of the Tripura assembly election.

According to officials, around 31,000 polling personnel and 25,000 security personnel of central forces have been deployed for the conduct of the election in a free, fair and peaceful manner. Besides, 31,000 employees of the state armed police and the state police will be deployed to maintain law and order, news agency PTI quoted CEO as saying.

While a prohibitory order is also in place across the state as precautionary measure and will remain in force till 6 am on February 17, international and inter-state boundaries have also been sealed to prevent any untoward incident.

A total of 28.13 lakh voters including 13.53 lakh women will decide the fate of 259 aspirants of whom 20 are women.

Manik Saha, Sudip Barman, Pradyot Manikya, Manik Sarkar & More: Meet Top 9 Faces of Tripura Tug-of-War

Among the top contenders in Tripura are Dr Manik Saha, the chief minister, who is contesting from Town Bordowali. A Congressman, Saha joined BJP in 2016 and was made the party’s state president in 2021. Saha, who became a Rajya Sabha MP last year, replaced Biplab Deb who was asked to resign from the chief minister’s post last year.

Rajib Bhattacharya, the BJP state president, will make his electoral debut from the Banamalipur seat. Bhattacharya, who was vice-president of the Tripura Pradesh BJP under Deb, was appointed the BJP chief last year when Saha became the chief minister.

Some other top names in the race are, Pratima Bhowmick: BJP’s Union minister from Dhanpur constituency; Jishnu Dev Burman: Tripura’s deputy chief minister represents the Charilam constituency; Jitendra Choudhury: A strong tribal leader; Sudip Roy Barman: Six-time MLA from Agartala who joined the BJP in 2018 but returned to the Congress soon after; Birajit Sinha: State Congress president Sinha who is contesting from Kailasahar ; Pradyot Manikya: The royal descendant of Tripura who was with the Congress for several years till he cut ties and formed the Tipra Motha; Manik Sarkar: The former chief minister of Tripura served the state for over 20 years.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

TRENDING NEWS

TAGS