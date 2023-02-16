Tripura Election 2023 Voting LIVE Updates: BJP, Left-Cong, or Debutant Tipra Motha? Voting Begins to Elect the Next Govt

Ousted after almost two decades due to the BJP in the 2018 assembly polls, the Left Front has been nursing wounds of the past. But it is the surprise alliance with the Congress that has so far given out positive vibes for the party on the ground. The Left is the major player in this alliance and is contesting on 47 seats, while the Congress is fighting on 13 seats. Sources said some leaders of the grand old party are unhappy with this arrangement.

In West Bengal, the Congress votes did not shift in the 2016 elections. Will the same happen in Tripura or will the alliance pose a tough challenge to the other players? It remains to be seen.