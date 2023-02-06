Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Mamata, Shah to Hold Rallies in Tripura Today; Only 6 Submitted Nominations in Nagaland So Far

Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: The BJP is ramping up its campaign in poll-bound Tripura, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to address two rallies in the state and a roadshow in capital Agartala on Monday.

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also set to visit the northeastern state today to hold a roadshow and address a rally, a day after the party’s manifesto for the state election was released.

Latest Updates:



So far, a total of only six candidates have submitted their nominations so far for the February 27 Nagaland assembly polls, as per PTI. The deadline for nomination submission is Tuesday.



Mamata Banerjee will hold a roadshow and address a rally in Tripura on Monday. The TMC on Sunday released its manifesto for the Tripura assembly elections, promising 2 lakh new jobs, Rs 1,000 annual stipend for school students in classes 4 to 8 and the same amount per month for unemployed youths, and social welfare schemes on the lines of those in West Bengal.



Tripura CM Manik Saha conducted a door-to-door campaign in Agartala on Sunday.

Tripura CM Manik Saha conducts door-to-door campaign in Agartala’s Bordovali Assembly constituency ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. (05.02) pic.twitter.com/qwsoZPWJws— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2023

Amit Shah will address two election rallies at Khowai in Khowai district and Santirbazar in South Tripura district. The Union Minister will also join a road show in Agartala city on Monday.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha along with Yuva Morcha state president Nabadal Banik visited Khowai and Santir Bazar on Saturday to review the preparations for the two election rallies to be addressed by the Union Home Minister.

Security arrangements have been beefed in the capital town in view of the road show to be led by the Union Home Minister, said a senior police officer on Sunday.

The BJP had posted a stunning victory in Tripura in the 2018 Assembly elections, a Left bastion. It had appointed Biplab Deb as Tripura’s Chief Minister after victory and he was replaced by Manik Saha in May 2022.

This is Amit Shah’s second visit to the state this year. He earlier visited the state on January 5 and attended two Rath Yatras, one from North Tripura’s Dharmanagar and another from South Tripura’s Sabroom.

