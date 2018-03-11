English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tripura BJP Chief Urges Biplab Kumar Deb to Check for Skeletons in Septic Tanks at Ministers' Quarters
BJP Tripura in-charge Sunil Deodhar alleged that the CPI(M) is a party of murderers and they might have hidden skeletons in the septic tanks.
File photo of new Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. (PTI photo)
Agartala: BJP Tripura in-charge Sunil Deodhar on Sunday urged newly sworn-in Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to get the septic tanks of all ministers' quarters cleaned before these are occupied, as skeletons could be hidden there.
He alleged that the CPI(M) is a party of murderers and they might have hidden skeletons in the septic tanks.
"I request @BjpBiplab, new CM of Tripura, to get septic tanks of all minister quarters cleaned before occupying them. It should be recollected that a woman's skeleton was found in the septic tank of Ex CM Manik Sarkar's quarter on Jan 4, 2005, but the case was deliberately suppressed," Deodhar said in his twitter handle.
A woman's skeleton had been found in the septic tank Sarkar's quarter on January 4, 2005. There had been an investigation but its report was not published.
"If our ministers occupy the quarters without cleaning them and checking things, someone might blame us," Deodhar later told reporters.
Reacting to it, CPI(M) spokesperson Gautam Das asked the new government to go ahead and check the septic tanks.
"Let them check. We do not have any problem," Das, also the party's central committee member, told PTI.
Asked about this, state DGP Akhil Kumar Shukla said, "The police did not cover up any issue."
He said allegations raised by political parties would be examined by the police.
Shukla said law and order in the state is normal but there were efforts to spread rumours that law and order has degenerated.
"Stern action would be taken against rumour-mongers," he said.
After the election results were announced on March 3, 25 persons were arrested and other legal steps were taken against 34 others following complaints of post-poll violence and other unlawful activities.
