Tripura BJP MLA Shaves Head to 'Atone for Sins'; Likely to Join TMC Soon

Three days before the wedding, his father-in-law demanded that he invite a heavyweight CPI(M) leader, with whom he was not on good terms, to the ceremony.

A farmer by profession, he chose his dignity and self respect and decided to not forget the humiliation he had once faced because of ‘the CPI(M) leader’ (name not revealed on request).

He decided not to invite him and this angered his father-in-law so much that he called off the marriage. His heart shattered even more when his fiance was married to someone else.

All this happened in 2012.

That day, he decided to fight this humiliation and took on politics and social work besides farming.

With a strong Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) imprint (he had worked as a karyakarta when he was in college in 1999), he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015, and in 2018, he won from Surma constituency in Dhalai district in Tripura on a BJP ticket.

After a brief stint in BJP (a little more than two years), he once again took a pledge (after the humiliation he faced three days before his marriage in 2012) to fight politically against Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb because of his anti-people policies.

Das is getting ready to create a ripple in Tripura politics soon with a new innings possibly with the Trinamool Congress.

Presently, he is in Kolkata and today he went to the famous Kalighat temple and shaved his head to seek forgiveness for associating with the ‘communal political party’ for the last five years.

Speaking to the News18.com, Das said, “When I joined the BJP, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to believe in ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas aur ab Sabka Vishwas’ (Everyone’s support, everyone’s development and everyone’s trust). But now BJP believes in ‘Kuch Ka Sath, Kuch Ka Vikas’ (support and development of few people). He is selling entire India to the private players. And the way Biplab Deb is running Tripura is a matter of concern. He is not listening to anyone and doing whatever he feels right. He (Biplab) didn’t bother to discuss anything with his party colleagues. Therefore, I have decided to quit BJP.”

When asked when he is joining Trinamool Congress, he said, “I am here in Kolkata because the entire country is looking at Mamata di (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) to save India from a communal party like BJP. After the 2021 assembly poll results in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has emerged as a strong contender to take on Narendra Modi. I personally believe that it’s only Mamata Banerjee who can free India from the BJP. I think this time India needs a woman Prime Minister and no one could be better than Mamata Banerjee. I came here to seek her blessings and soon things will be clear (on his stand).”

He, however, claimed that he has not met Mamata Banerjee yet but didn’t deny or accept his communication with her nephew and All India Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

“You will get to know everything soon,” he said.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Tripura in early 2023 and TMC is leaving no stone unturned to oust the BJP government in the State.

