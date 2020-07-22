Tripura BJP MLA, Wife And 2 Guards Test Positive For Coronavirus

Tripura's ruling BJP MLA Rampada Jamatia and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. Two personal guards of Jamatia were also found to have been infected by the coronavirus.

All four have been admitted to a COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC).

Jamatia, who is also the BJP's Tripura unit vice- president, is the first legislator of the state to have tested positive for COVID-19.

"MLA & @BJP4Tripura Vice President Shri Rampada Jamatia, his wife and his 2 PG found COVID-19 #POSITIVE. They have been admitted to CCC & team of specialised doctors is taking care of them. I pray to Mata Tripurasundari for their speedy recovery (sic)," the chief minister tweeted.

"As people's representative, I visit many places and it is difficult to identify from where I got the infection. Pray to God for my speedy recovery," Jamatia said over the phone.