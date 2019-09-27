Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP's Mimi Majumder Wins Badharghat Assembly Bypoll in Tripura

Congress nominee Ratan Chandra Das secured the third place, but his vote share increased 18 times compared to what he had got in the Assembly polls in February last year.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 11:24 PM IST
BJP's Mimi Majumder Wins Badharghat Assembly Bypoll in Tripura
For Representation
Loading...

Agartala: BJP candidate Mimi Majumder on Friday won the by-election to Badharghat (SC) Assembly constituency defeating her nearest rival, CPI(M)'s Bulti Biswas, by 5,276 votes, officials said here.

Congress nominee Ratan Chandra Das secured the third place, but his vote share increased 18 times compared to what he had got in the Assembly polls in February last year.

The seat fell vacant due to the death of BJP MLA Dilip Sarkar in April. The by-poll was held on September 23.

The BJP candidate bagged 20,487 votes while the CPI(M) nominee secured 15,211 votes. The Congress candidate got 9,105 votes.

Both the BJP and the CPI(M) got fewer votes in comparison to what they bagged in the Assembly elections. BJP nominee Sarkar had then secured 28,561 votes while the Left party had got 23,113.

Ratan Das of the Congress had contested in the last assembly elections from Badharghat and could secure only 505 votes. This time he bagged 9,105 votes.

