Tripura Cabinet Reshuffle Likely Tomorrow; Three New Ministers to Take Oath

The much-awaited and anticipated cabinet reshuffle of the Biplab Deb-led Tripura government is likely to happen on Tuesday, sources told CNN-News18, adding that the new ministers will take oath at 3:30 PM at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

Ram Prasad Paul, Bhagaban Das and Sushanta Chowdhury have been chosen for the three vacant ministerial berths of the BJP, while one seat will remain vacant for alliance partner IPFT.

While Bhagaban Das has been an old timer, he also has been an RSS Pracharak. An SC candidate, his selection goes well with the party’s focus on underprivileged sections in the run-up to the elections, especially in Tripura.

Surjyamanu MLA Ramprasad Paul has been a party loyalist and is said to be very close with the present-day leadership, including Biplab Deb.

Youth leader Susanta Chowdhury has been given a place, looking at the future of the party in the days and weeks to come. A turncoat from the Congress to join the BJP the party’s leadership, identifies Susanta as the voice of the youth.

The strength of the cabinet in Tripura is of 12 members and at present there are eight Cabinet ministers including chief Minister Biplab Deb. This is the first reshuffle of the Biplav Dev-led government that came into power in 2018, overthrowing the decades-old Manik Sarkar-led Left government.

Earlier on Monday, BJP National General Secretary Dilip Saikia, North Eastern Zonal Secretary Ajay Jamwal, Tripura incharge Vinod Sonkar, and Phanindra Nath Sharma (who is responsible for both Tripura and Assam) arrived in the state for a prescheduled series of meetings. However, this could be an indication that the reshuffle would take place sooner rather than later.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here