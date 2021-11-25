Tripura Municipal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting Begins in Agartala, 13 Other Local Bodies Amid Violence; TMC Blames BJP

In the run-up to Thursday’s elections, clashes have been reported in Tripura between the BJP and opposition parties for the last week. On November 19, clashes broke out between the BJP and the TMC, injuring 19 people including two police personnel. Four people were arrested in connection with the incident and have been sent to judicial custody till November 30. On November 21, TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh was arrested on charges of attempt to murder after she allegedly disrupted a meeting of Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb by shouting “Khela hobe” (We will play) on November 20. Ghosh, the actor-turned-politician, was granted bail by a local court in Tripura on Monday.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined the plea of the TMC to postpone Thursday’s elections in Tripura and ordered the police to increase the security arrangements for conducting free and fair polls and the declaration of results. Tripura Police said that an “adequate” arrangement of personnel has been made to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.