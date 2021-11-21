CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tripura Civic Polls: Political Tension Rife After TMC Alleges Attack on Youth Wing President by BJP

The BJP denied the TMC allegations and said they were baseless. (Image: News18/File)

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was to reach Tripura on Saturday night, but was denied permission to land. He is scheduled to hold a rally in Tripura.

Kamalika Sengupta

Political tension has increased in Tripura, four days ahead of municipal elections in the state. The TMC has alleged that the party’s youth wing president Sayoni Ghosh was attacked, and later arrested with an attempt to murder case slapped on her.

Party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was to reach Tripura on Saturday night, but he was denied permission to land. He is scheduled to hold a rally in the state ahead of the polls.

The trouble started when Ghosh, who was campaigning across Tripura, invoked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s election slogan ‘Khela Hobe’.

A complaint was lodged against her, based on which an FIR was filed alleging that her remarks were “derogatory and leading to tension". A hit-and-run case was also registered against her.

On Sunday morning, police questioned Ghosh and took her to East Agartala police station. The TMC alleged that when she was being interrogated, BJP workers attacked their party workers.

Abhishek Banerjee also tweeted, “.@BjpBiplab has become so UNABASHEDLY BRAZEN that now even SUPREME COURT ORDERS DOESN’T SEEM TO BOTHER HIM. He has repeatedly sent goons to attack our supporters & our female candidates instead of ensuring their safety! DEMOCRACY BEING MOCKED under @BJP4Tripura. #NotMyINDIA"

The BJP denied the TMC allegations and said they were baseless. Party spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjya said, “There is a hit-and-run case against Sayoni Ghosh, that’s why police were questioning her. They are threatening people here and terrorising them. BJP workers protested today, they did not beat up TMC workers."

Kamalika Sengupta Kamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist with 16 years of experience in covering the northeast, with specialisation in politics and defence. She has won UNICEF Laadli Award for Gender Sensitivity and Bengal Government’s Sikshashree Award
first published:November 21, 2021, 18:48 IST