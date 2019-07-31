Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tripura CM Asks Triple Talaq Victims to Meet Him for Solution to Their Problems

Calling it a historic day for India, Biplab Kumar Deb said that the long-awaited Triple Talaq Bill is an important step towards women empowerment.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 11:21 PM IST
Tripura CM Asks Triple Talaq Victims to Meet Him for Solution to Their Problems
File photo of Tripura BJP chief Biplab Deb (Image: Facebook)
Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has asked Muslim women of the state, who have been a victim of the triple talaq system to meet him for a solution to their problems. Deb said he would give the highest priority to it.

My appeal to all Muslim Sisters of Tripura who have been a victim of the Triple Talaq so far can directly meet me and can share their problems directly with me," he tweeted soon after the Rajya Sabha passed the Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

"I would like to solve their issues at the highest priority. For any assistance please call at CMO 0381-2415555, he said.

Deb further tweeted, "Today is a historic day for India. Long-awaited Triple Talaq Bill has been passed in Rajya Sabha today, an important step towards women empowerment in India."

"I congratulate Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji, under whose great leadership the Bill has been passed by both the Houses, he added.

State Law Minister Ratan lal Nath expressing happiness over the passing of the bill said now the council of ministers would have to decide how it can help the victims of the triple talaq system.

