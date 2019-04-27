Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tripura CM Biplab Deb Decries Social Media Post Claiming Wife Filed Divorce Suit

Tripura Police on Friday registered a case against one person for allegedly writing the post which has gone viral.

PTI

Updated:April 27, 2019, 10:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tripura CM Biplab Deb Decries Social Media Post Claiming Wife Filed Divorce Suit
File photo of Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. (PTI)
Loading...
Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has described as "deep rooted conspiracy" to tarnish his image a social media post claiming that his wife had filed a divorce suit in a Delhi court.

Tripura Police on Friday registered a case against one person for allegedly writing the post which has gone viral.

"This is a deep rooted conspiracy to tarnish my image. It is a baseless and motivated post which is in bad taste," a press statement issued late Friday night quoted Deb as saying.

The chief minister's wife Niti Deb on Friday denied that she had filed any divorce suit and said "Rumours have no mouth, only dirty, filthy and sick minds...."

Claiming that the post was aimed at "tarnishing" her image, she had urged people to "boycott" rumour mongers if they loved her and had faith on her.

BJP spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha demanded that the administration take strictest action against those involved in it.

An Agartala resident has filed a case against the writer of the post charging him with forgery, defamation and criminal conspiracy, Deputy Inspector General of Tripura Police Arindam Nath had said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram