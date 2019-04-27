English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tripura CM Biplab Deb Decries Social Media Post Claiming Wife Filed Divorce Suit
Tripura Police on Friday registered a case against one person for allegedly writing the post which has gone viral.
File photo of Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. (PTI)
Loading...
Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has described as "deep rooted conspiracy" to tarnish his image a social media post claiming that his wife had filed a divorce suit in a Delhi court.
Tripura Police on Friday registered a case against one person for allegedly writing the post which has gone viral.
"This is a deep rooted conspiracy to tarnish my image. It is a baseless and motivated post which is in bad taste," a press statement issued late Friday night quoted Deb as saying.
The chief minister's wife Niti Deb on Friday denied that she had filed any divorce suit and said "Rumours have no mouth, only dirty, filthy and sick minds...."
Claiming that the post was aimed at "tarnishing" her image, she had urged people to "boycott" rumour mongers if they loved her and had faith on her.
BJP spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha demanded that the administration take strictest action against those involved in it.
An Agartala resident has filed a case against the writer of the post charging him with forgery, defamation and criminal conspiracy, Deputy Inspector General of Tripura Police Arindam Nath had said.
Tripura Police on Friday registered a case against one person for allegedly writing the post which has gone viral.
"This is a deep rooted conspiracy to tarnish my image. It is a baseless and motivated post which is in bad taste," a press statement issued late Friday night quoted Deb as saying.
The chief minister's wife Niti Deb on Friday denied that she had filed any divorce suit and said "Rumours have no mouth, only dirty, filthy and sick minds...."
Claiming that the post was aimed at "tarnishing" her image, she had urged people to "boycott" rumour mongers if they loved her and had faith on her.
BJP spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha demanded that the administration take strictest action against those involved in it.
An Agartala resident has filed a case against the writer of the post charging him with forgery, defamation and criminal conspiracy, Deputy Inspector General of Tripura Police Arindam Nath had said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Earns Rs 2,130 Crore in Two Days, Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra Gets Delayed
- Is Delhi Govt Doing Enough to Protect its Doctors from Disgruntled Kin of Patients?
- Samajwadi Party & Press Information Bureau Share Avengers Endgame Themed Posts
- Game of Thrones' 'Mother Of Dragons' Emilia Clarke Goes Undercover as 'Jon Snow' to Prank Fans
- How TikTok is Getting Indian Women To Stop Bothering About 'Log Kya Kahenge?'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results