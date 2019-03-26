Tripura CM Biplab Deb Predicts BJP's Victory in 20 Out of 24 North East LS Seats

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has predicted that the BJP will bag 20 out of the 24 seats in north east.Speaking to CNN-News 18 on the sidelines of a rally in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, Deb claimed that BJP will win both the parliamentary seats in Tripura. The Tripura CM was campaigning for BJP’s Shamik Bhattacharya who is contesting from the Dum Dum constituency.“It will be a BJP sweep in the north east. We will get atleast 20 seats,” said Deb.The BJP’s ally, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) has fielded its own candidates in both East Tripura and West Tripura seats, rejecting the BJP’s appeal to withdraw their nominations.Reacting to this, the Tripura chief minister said, ”IPFT will forfeit their deposits. They don’t have a standing. They won using Narendra Modi’s name in earlier polls. They will realize this now.”Turning his focus to West Bengal, the Deb slammed his counterpart Mamata Banerjee and asked, “I know the pulse of Bengal and it’s people. They have decided not to vote unless there is a prime ministerial candidate. We have Narendra Modi, who do you have Didi?”