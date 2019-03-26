English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tripura CM Biplab Deb Predicts BJP's Victory in 20 Out of 24 North East LS Seats
Speaking on the sidelines of a rally in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, Biplab Deb claimed that BJP will win both the parliamentary seats in Tripura.
North 24 Parganas: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb with Dum Dum Lok Sabha candidate Shamik Bhattacharya and others at an election campaign rally, at Dum Dum in North 24 Parganas, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has predicted that the BJP will bag 20 out of the 24 seats in north east.
