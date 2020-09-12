Tripura CM Accuses Media of Spreading 'Fake News', 'Overexcited Reporting' of Covid-19 Situation

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday slammed some media houses for reporting "fake news" and creating panic among people over mismanagement of Covid-19 situation in the state.

“Some newspapers are publishing confusing news related to Covid-19 medical management,” Deb was quoted as saying in the sidelines of inaugurating a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Sabroom, about 120 km from Agartala. "History would not forget them, nor will I forgive them. These media houses and newspapers are spreading fake news and scaring people." he said.

Deb claimed that the media was "getting overexcited" and are confusing and scaring the people of Tripura with their reports on the pandemic.

The ceremony was also attended by Union Minister Piyush Goyal who led the foundation stone via video-conferencing. The Chief Minister said the SEZ, which would make Tripura a self-reliant state, "would generate around 5,000 jobs, and the farmers and traders would benefit from it the most," he said. The SEZ would be set up at Jalefa in Sabroom subdivision with an investment of Rs 635 crore.

Deb's remarks on false reporting of Covid-19 situation in the state came as the High Court of Tripura directed the state government to file an affidavit within September 18 providing detailed information on the Covid-19 infrastructure available in state-run Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) Hospital after reported plight of patients and their relatives in the hospital.

The High Court on Friday had observed that GBP Hospital has 279 patients as on date, which is higher than the reported 240 total number of beds available at the facility.

Advocate General Arun Kanti Bhowmik said that the court's intervention would help the "outstanding problems" that might exist."Healthcare system was backward for half a century or more. We have lots of inadequacy and the government is trying its best to improve the situation, but it also has constraints. We expect the High Court will deal with the matter in an appropriate manner so that the government can face the problem more effectively," Bhowmik said.

(With inputs from PTI)