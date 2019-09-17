Tripura Cong Claims 400 Youths Detained in Two Months for Anti-govt Social Media Posts
Senior party leader Subal Bhowmick said in the latest such incident, a youth was picked up by the police on Monday for criticising the state government and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a comment on the social media.
File photo of Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. (PTI photo)
Agartala: Opposition Congress said on Tuesday that over 400 youths in Tripura have been "detained, harassed and in some cases, beaten up by the police" in the past two months for their social media posts critical of the state government.
Addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhaban here, senior party leader Subal Bhowmick said in the latest such incident, a youth was picked up by the police on Monday for criticising the state government and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a comment on the social media.
"This was just one among many instances. In the past two months, a total of 400 youths have been detained and harassed, and in some cases, beaten up by the police for
comments on the social media," Bhowmick said.
Police, however, denied the Congress leader's claim. "We do not have any such record stating that 400 people were detained over the past two months for their social media posts," a senior police officer said.
Assistant Inspector General of Police (law and order), Subrata Chakraborty said 20-year-old college student Bishal Sinha was arrested on Monday night for posting derogatory comments on the social media against the chief minister.
Bhowmick said many leaders and activists of the Opposition parties have been forced to flee their homes since the BJP-IPFT government came to power in March last year due to a "reign of terror" unleashed by BJP activists across the state.
He alleged that the Essential Services Maintenance Bill was recently passed in the state Assembly to keep the mouths of common people shut.
