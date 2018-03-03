GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • LEADING

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
2-min read

Tripura Conquered, Amit Shah Says BJP's Golden Period Will Begin Post Wins in Odisha, Bengal, Kerala

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Amit Shah took a dig at the Left Front parties saying that “Left is not right” for the country. He added that the BJP had proven after Saturday’s results that it was a pan-India party.

Uday Singh Rana | News18.com

Updated:March 3, 2018, 6:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tripura Conquered, Amit Shah Says BJP's Golden Period Will Begin Post Wins in Odisha, Bengal, Kerala
BJP President Amit Shah addressing media and party workers at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi. (Image: BJP4India/Twitter)
New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah addressed a press conference on Saturday evening, thanking the people of Tripura and Nagaland for reposing faith in the BJP and its alliance partners.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Shah took a dig at the Left Front parties saying that “Left is not right” for the country. He added that the BJP had proven after Saturday’s results that it was a pan-India party.

“Left is not right for any part of India. First they were packed off from West Bengal and now from Tripura. This is a sign of the BJP’s growth,” Shah said. The BJP chief also said his party was now an established pan-India party. “It was once said that BJP was only a Hindi-belt party. But today that has been proven wrong. Our workers in Kerala and Bengal are also very upbeat after this verdict, because they have also braved Communist violence. It was said we are not a pan-India party. But today, we have an MP in Ladahk and Kerala. We have a government in Kohima and in Kutch,” he said.

Talking about the BJP’s tremendous turnaround in Tripura, Shah said, “In 2013, we got 1.3% of the vote and no seats. Today, we have almost crossed the 50% vote share mark and 42 seats. In Nagaland, too, it looks as if our alliance has received a mandate. These results are a forerunner to the upcoming elections in Karnataka.”

BJPs Rising Graph

Shah refused to concede that this was BJP’s best performance and said the “golden period” for the party is still to come.

"Jab tak Odisha, West Bengal aur Kerala mein BJP nahi aa jaati tab tak party ka golden period shuru nahi hoga. Karnataka mein to hum jeetenge hi (Our golden period will begin once we are in power in Odisha, Bengal and Kerala. We will win in Karnataka)," said Amit Shah.

Shah said he dedicated this victory to all the BJP and RSS workers who died in clashes with CPI (M) cadre. He said, “Victory in the North East means a lot to us. Today, I remember all those workers who have died at the hands of Communist violence in the streets. Our workers have faced Communist violence with exemplary bravery. Many of them were even martyred. Against all odds, they worked hard at the booths and ensured a BJP victory.”

The BJP President said BJP’s performance in the state could be credited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on the North-East. “In 2014, our leader Narendra Modi had said the western part of the country saw a lot of development but the east has been left out of development. Immediately after becoming PM, he started his ‘Act East’ policy. Modi is the first PM to work for the North East after Morarji Desai.”

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES