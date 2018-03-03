English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Tripura Election Results: Full List of All Winning Candidates (MLAs)
The BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) combine was leading in 40 seats and was set to end the 25-year uninterrupted rule of the CPI(M)-led Left Front in Tripura.
Representative Image. (News18 Creative)
A neck and neck fight continued throughout the day in Tripura, with CPI (M) leading initially, however, the BJP soon surged ahead. The Congress could not even manage to win a seat in the state even as its candidate Limison D. Sangma was leading in Raksamgre during the initial counting. While sources said that BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb could be the next Tripura CM, he tried to evade the question when asked by CNN-News18, and said that he already has the responsibility of the state unit. Meanwhile, BJP party workers gathered outside Agartala party along with its state in-charge Sunil Deodhar.
