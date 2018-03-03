GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) combine was leading in 40 seats and was set to end the 25-year uninterrupted rule of the CPI(M)-led Left Front in Tripura.

News18.com

March 3, 2018
Tripura Election Results: Full List of All Winning Candidates (MLAs)
A neck and neck fight continued throughout the day in Tripura, with CPI (M) leading initially, however, the BJP soon surged ahead. The Congress could not even manage to win a seat in the state even as its candidate Limison D. Sangma was leading in Raksamgre during the initial counting. While sources said that BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb could be the next Tripura CM, he tried to evade the question when asked by CNN-News18, and said that he already has the responsibility of the state unit. Meanwhile, BJP party workers gathered outside Agartala party along with its state in-charge Sunil Deodhar.

ConstituencyWinning CandidatePartyVictory Margin
AgartalaSUDIP ROY BARMANBharatiya Janata Party7382
AsharambariMEVAR KR JAMATIAIndigenousn People's Front Of Tripura6987
BadharghatDILIP SARKARBharatiya Janata Party5448
BamutiaKRISHNADHAN DASBharatiya Janata Party972
BanamalipurBIPLAB KUMAR DEBBharatiya Janata Party9549
BarjalaDILIP KUMAR DASBharatiya Janata Party6227
BeloniaARUN CHANDRA BHAUMIKBharatiya Janata Party753
BishalgarhBHANULAL SAHACommunist Party of India (Marxist)766
BoxanagarSAHID CHOUDHURICommunist Party of India (Marxist)8015
ChandipurTAPAN CHAKRABORTICommunist Party of India (Marxist)402
ChawamanuSAMBHU LAL CHAKMABharatiya Janata Party3755
DharmanagarBISWABANDHU SENBharatiya Janata Party7287
GolaghatiBIRENDRA KISHORE DEBBARMABharatiya Janata Party3498
HrishyamukhBADAL CHOUDHURYCommunist Party of India (Marxist)6330
JolaibariJASHABIR TRIPURACommunist Party of India (Marxist)1568
Kadamtala-KurtiISLAM UDDINCommunist Party of India (Marxist)6882
KailashaharMOBOSHAR ALICommunist Party of India (Marxist)4834
Kalyanpur-PramodenagarPINAKI DAS CHOWDHURYBharatiya Janata Party3141
KamalasagarNARAYAN CHANDRA CHOWDHURICommunist Party of India (Marxist)1879
KamalpurMANOJ KANTI DEBBharatiya Janata Party2959
KanchanpurPREM KUMAR REANGIndigenousn People's Front Of Tripura4131
KarbookBURBA MOHAN TRIPURABharatiya Janata Party797
KarmacharaDIBA CHANDRA HRANGKHAWLBharatiya Janata Party7336
KhayerpurRATAN CHAKRABORTYBharatiya Janata Party7039
KhowaiNIRMAL BISWASCommunist Party of India (Marxist)2736
KrishnapurATUL DEBBARMABharatiya Janata Party1995
MajlishpurSUSHANTA CHOWDHURYBharatiya Janata Party3890
MandaibazarDHIRENDRA DEBBARMAIndigenousn People's Front Of Tripura5864
MohanpurRATAN LAL NATHBharatiya Janata Party5176
NalcharSUBHASH CHANDRA DASBharatiya Janata Party451
PabiachharaBHAGABAN DASBharatiya Janata Party5827
PratapgarhREBATI MOHAN DASBharatiya Janata Party3148
Raima ValleyDHANANJOY TRIPURAIndigenousn People's Front Of Tripura1922
RajnagarSUDHAN DASCommunist Party of India (Marxist)5713
RamchandraghatPRASANTA DEBBARMAIndigenousn People's Front Of Tripura4235
SabroomSANKAR ROYBharatiya Janata Party2182
SantirbazarPRAMOD REANGBharatiya Janata Party2349
SurmaASHIS DASBharatiya Janata Party2710
SuryamaninagarRAM PRASAD PAULBharatiya Janata Party4567
TakarjalaNARENDRA CHANDRA DEBBARMAIndigenousn People's Front Of Tripura12652

Puja Menon
