Tripura Election Results: Full List of All Winning Candidates (MLAs)

Constituency Winning Candidate Party Victory Margin Agartala SUDIP ROY BARMAN Bharatiya Janata Party 7382 Asharambari MEVAR KR JAMATIA Indigenousn People's Front Of Tripura 6987 Badharghat DILIP SARKAR Bharatiya Janata Party 5448 Bamutia KRISHNADHAN DAS Bharatiya Janata Party 972 Banamalipur BIPLAB KUMAR DEB Bharatiya Janata Party 9549 Barjala DILIP KUMAR DAS Bharatiya Janata Party 6227 Belonia ARUN CHANDRA BHAUMIK Bharatiya Janata Party 753 Bishalgarh BHANULAL SAHA Communist Party of India (Marxist) 766 Boxanagar SAHID CHOUDHURI Communist Party of India (Marxist) 8015 Chandipur TAPAN CHAKRABORTI Communist Party of India (Marxist) 402 Chawamanu SAMBHU LAL CHAKMA Bharatiya Janata Party 3755 Dharmanagar BISWABANDHU SEN Bharatiya Janata Party 7287 Golaghati BIRENDRA KISHORE DEBBARMA Bharatiya Janata Party 3498 Hrishyamukh BADAL CHOUDHURY Communist Party of India (Marxist) 6330 Jolaibari JASHABIR TRIPURA Communist Party of India (Marxist) 1568 Kadamtala-Kurti ISLAM UDDIN Communist Party of India (Marxist) 6882 Kailashahar MOBOSHAR ALI Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4834 Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar PINAKI DAS CHOWDHURY Bharatiya Janata Party 3141 Kamalasagar NARAYAN CHANDRA CHOWDHURI Communist Party of India (Marxist) 1879 Kamalpur MANOJ KANTI DEB Bharatiya Janata Party 2959 Kanchanpur PREM KUMAR REANG Indigenousn People's Front Of Tripura 4131 Karbook BURBA MOHAN TRIPURA Bharatiya Janata Party 797 Karmachara DIBA CHANDRA HRANGKHAWL Bharatiya Janata Party 7336 Khayerpur RATAN CHAKRABORTY Bharatiya Janata Party 7039 Khowai NIRMAL BISWAS Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2736 Krishnapur ATUL DEBBARMA Bharatiya Janata Party 1995 Majlishpur SUSHANTA CHOWDHURY Bharatiya Janata Party 3890 Mandaibazar DHIRENDRA DEBBARMA Indigenousn People's Front Of Tripura 5864 Mohanpur RATAN LAL NATH Bharatiya Janata Party 5176 Nalchar SUBHASH CHANDRA DAS Bharatiya Janata Party 451 Pabiachhara BHAGABAN DAS Bharatiya Janata Party 5827 Pratapgarh REBATI MOHAN DAS Bharatiya Janata Party 3148 Raima Valley DHANANJOY TRIPURA Indigenousn People's Front Of Tripura 1922 Rajnagar SUDHAN DAS Communist Party of India (Marxist) 5713 Ramchandraghat PRASANTA DEBBARMA Indigenousn People's Front Of Tripura 4235 Sabroom SANKAR ROY Bharatiya Janata Party 2182 Santirbazar PRAMOD REANG Bharatiya Janata Party 2349 Surma ASHIS DAS Bharatiya Janata Party 2710 Suryamaninagar RAM PRASAD PAUL Bharatiya Janata Party 4567 Takarjala NARENDRA CHANDRA DEBBARMA Indigenousn People's Front Of Tripura 12652

A neck and neck fight continued throughout the day in Tripura, with CPI (M) leading initially, however, the BJP soon surged ahead. The Congress could not even manage to win a seat in the state even as its candidate Limison D. Sangma was leading in Raksamgre during the initial counting. While sources said that BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb could be the next Tripura CM, he tried to evade the question when asked by CNN-News18, and said that he already has the responsibility of the state unit. Meanwhile, BJP party workers gathered outside Agartala party along with its state in-charge Sunil Deodhar.