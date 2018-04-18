English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tripura Guv Cites 'Divya Dhrishti' to Back CM Biplab Deb's Claim of Internet During Mahabharat Era
Speaking at a public event in Agartala, Deb said that the blind king Dhritarashtra would get regular updates about the battles of Kurukshetra through Sanjay, who was also nowhere near the battlefield like him and this was possible only through “technology and satellite communication”.
File photo of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb.
New Delhi: A day after Tripura CM’s boast that Internet is not new to India and existed even in the days of Mahabharata, Governor Tathagat Roy backed Biplab Deb’s assertion.
Governor Roy, who is also a civil engineer by training, said devices like divya drishti, pushpaka rath are impossible to conceive without “some kind of prototype and study thereon”.
“Tripura Chief Minister’s observations about the happenings of the Puranic period are topical. It is virtually impossible to conceive of devices like ‘Divya drishti’,Pushpaka Ratha’,etc without some kind of prototype and study thereon,” tweeted Roy.
The CM was attending an event aimed at the digitization of the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Tripura, where he said that for India, technology is nothing new as it existed in India even in the times of Mahabharata and Sanjay.
The BJP leaders have been invoking the past to press home the point that India has had the technological superiority since the ancient times.
On an earlier occasion, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had compared ISRO’s missiles and rockets to Lord Ram’s arrows and praised the mythical god’s engineering skills for building a bridge between India and Sri Lanka.
More recently, Union minister Satyapal Singh claimed that Charles Darwin's Theory of Evolution of humans was "scientifically wrong" and it needs to be changed in school and college curriculum.
