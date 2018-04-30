Tripura Governor's Letter Recommending BJP Worker As Adviser Kicks Up a Political Storm

Not that he has had any respect for the constitutional appointment of a Governor, but this is blatant cronyism, corruption and political partisanship from the Tripura Governor. Central govt ought to sack him for this, but hell-bent on destroying all institutions, it won't. https://t.co/HQPYnHBDuW — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 28, 2018

Of course I wrote that letter! It isn’t even confidential because it is a normal recommendation for a perfectly bona fide purpose. But,as I said,if you are feeling the way Columbus felt on discovering America,go ahead and make bigger fools of yourselves — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) April 28, 2018

Tripura continues to be in the limelight. First, it was Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s controversial statements, now it is a letter written by Governor Tathagata Roy.Roy kicked up a political storm when he urged the CM to consider appointing a Bengal BJP worker as an adviser to the state government for interacting with “possible entrepreneurs” and “examination of accounts”.Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of CPI(M), has accused Roy of “blatant cronyism, corruption and political partisanship”.In the letter, dated March 14, the Governor recommended Sarvadaman Ray, describing him as an old colleague in the BJP and a "qualified chartered accountant"."Accordingly, I forward the biodata of Sarvadaman Ray, whom I had known as a party colleague from 1990, when I was active in politics in the West Bengal unit of the BJP. Shri Ray is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has served in important position in the private sector. He is interested to serve your government for purposes of interacting with possible entrepreneurs as well as for examination of accounts. You may like to give the matter due consideration," says the letter written by the Governor.After the criticism on social media the Governor responded on Twitter, first calling it “yellow journalism” and “too funny for words”, but within minutes, tweeting, “Of course I wrote that letter!”Defending the letter, Roy said it was “not even confidential because it is a normal recommendation for a perfectly bona fide purpose”. He said the letter was a “perfectly normal and legitimate move”.The CM has already been summoned by PM Modi over the bizarre statements that the former has made in the recent past.Biplab Deb is on record saying that the Internet and satellite communication existed during the Mahabharata era. He also questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as Miss World in 1997. The Chief Minister also stated that mechanical engineers should not opt for civil services, but civil engineers should. Also that the educated youth should set up paan shops instead of running after political parties to get government jobs. He also asked youth to explore a career in the dairy field and keep cows.