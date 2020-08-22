Tripura Govt Planning to Organise Assembly Session in Open Park Due to Pandemic Threat

The Tripura government is considering to hold monsoon session of the Assembly under open sky in a park in the third week of September in view of coronavirus pandemic, state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Saturday.

Nath, who visited Heritage Park here during the day, said it will be difficult to maintain social distancing protocol in the assembly house and hence an alternative is being searched.

"It will not be right to hold the session in the assembly house... assembly sessions in many states were held outside the assembly building with restrictions.

"The Tripura government is also planning to hold the monsoon session outside the assembly house so that all precautionary measures can be taken properly", he told reporters.

Bihar had on August 3 held its day-long session of two houses of the state legislature outside assembly premises in Gyan Bhawan in view of Covid-19 crisis. Tripura has 60-member assembly. The BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) came into power in 2018 after ending 25-year- long Left rule in the northeastern state. While BJP has 36 MLAs, IPFT has 8 taking the combined strength of the ruling coalition to 44.

Opposition CPI(M) has 16 MLAs in the house. BJP' Biplab Kumar Deb is the chief minister of Tripura while former chief minister Manik Sarkar is the leader of opposition. The five-day budget session in Tripura which had started on March 20 was cut short to two days due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The session was called off soon after the budget was passed in the assembly.

It is mandatory to organize assembly session within a gap of six months, the law minister said, adding he visited the park to see if it will be possible to hold the assembly session there.

"However, the final decision on holding the assembly session in the open is yet to be taken," Nath said. He said states like Assam has also decided to hold four-day autumn session of the assembly from August 31 with 50 per cent presence of the MLAs to maintain social distancing norms during pandemic.