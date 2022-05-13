Tripura Minister's Son Misbehaves with Parliamentary Team Members

Despite widespread criticism of a senior Tripura Minister’s son, who in an inebriated condition misbehaved with the members of visiting Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs, the police are yet to take any action against the accused.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee was headed by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha member and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Jagdambika Pal.

A huge number of posts and videos went viral on the social media which features the Minister’s son in an inebriated condition misbehaving with the parliamentary team at a star category hotel here on Wednesday night.

Many local newspapers also reported the incident and alleged that the minister’s son often did nuisance on the outskirts of the city and beat innocent people under the influence of liquor.

Opposition Trinamool Congress Tripura state in-charge Rajib Banerjee and state President Subal Bhowmik alleged that Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma’s son got into a brawl in an inebriated state and misbehaved with parliamentarians.

The people of Tripura are ashamed of the Deputy Chief Minister’s son’s activities and it is absolutely appalling how he has behaved in front of the senior parliamentarians, Banerjee said in a statement.

Bhowmik said that the state Police is numb on this incident and it looks like as he is the son of the Deputy Chief Minister, the law of the state is not applicable for him.

“It is indeed a matter of extreme shame and disgrace for us. Such behaviour in a drunken state by the son of a senior minister is not only unexpected but absolutely unacceptable. We shall take up the matter at appropriate level," said a BJP leader on condition of anonymity.

The parliamentary team left here on Friday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.