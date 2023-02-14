Tripura Polls: BJP Will Cross Majority Mark Before Noon on Counting Day, Says Amit Shah

The Bharatiya Janta party (BJP)-led alliance in Tripura will increase its seats and also vote share in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday, adding that the saffron party would have attained a majority in polls before noon on the counting day to form the government in the state.

In an interview with ANI, Shah took a dig at the Opposition in Tripura and said that the Congress and Left parties have formed an alliance in the state as they have accepted that they can’t defeat BJP alone.

“We will increase our seats and also our vote share in Tripura. Congress and the Communist party have come together as they have accepted that they can’t defeat BJP alone. We will form a government with full majority in the state," Shah

Expressing confidence in BJP’s victory in the Tripura assembly elections, Shah has said that the BJP is seeking a mandate to make the state prosperous in the next five years, building on the development initiatives of the party-led government.

“We eliminated violence in Tripura and also took strict action against drugs business from across the border in the state," he said.

When asked about the possibility of a hung assembly in Tripura, Shah said that the constituencies in Tripura are small and “you will see that before 12 pm on counting day, the BJP would have crossed the majority mark."

Talking about BJP’s ‘ChaloPaltai’ slogan used during the last Assembly polls, the Minister said it was not a slogan to come to power in the state but to change the situation in Tripura.

“‘Chalo Paltai’ slogan was given to change the situation in Tripura, and today we’ve done that. Earlier when the Left was in power in the state, government employees were paid under the 5th Pay Commission, but we implemented the 7th Pay commission without increasing fiscal deficit," he added.

The BJP created a record in 2018 by ousting the Left Front government which ruled Tripura for 35 years from 1978. The state will go to the polls on February 16 for its 60-member assembly.

The BJP is contesting 55 seats while its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) is contesting the remaining five seats.

Asked about Manik Saha replacing Biplab Deb as Tripura Chief Minister in May last year and if it sent a signal of the BJP’s central leadership controlling the state unit, Shah said that Deb is an MP and has several key organisational responsibilities in the central BJP.

He said changes are sometimes made if the national parties need leaders at the central level. “I feel this is a promotion, it should not be looked at from any other angle," he said.

The Minister further noted that under PM Modi’s leadership, several steps have been taken for the welfare of people in the northeast. “There is peace in the Northeast today, there has been peace agreement with several militant organisations,"

Shah further said PM Modi’s initiatives have helped the tribal population and said, “The tribal communities are experiencing development now. Today, we have the first tribal President in the country. The benefits being given to poor families are also being extended to the tribal community without any discrimination. They realize that they were misled earlier."

Shah said before the year 2024, all state capitals in the Northeast region will get rail and air connectivity and this is not a small achievement.

“Nearly over 8,000 cadres of militant outfits have surrendered arms and joined the mainstream. The northeast was known for the blockade, protests, bomb explosions and insurgency. Today roads are being built there, airports are being built. Where there was one airport in a state like Tripura, we are building a second here. The Prime Minister has undertaken various developmental projects for the northeast region," he added.

