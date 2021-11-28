Tripura Results Testimony to People's Unwavering Trust in BJP's Politics of Development: Amit Shah

The BJP on Sunday asserted that its massive win in the Tripura local body polls shows people’s trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and welfare programmes and is also a reflection of their trust in the “double engine" government’s commitment to the state’s development. The BJP uses the expression “double engine government" to denote it being in power at the Centre and in a state and claims that this helps in the state’s progress.

Home Minister and senior party leader Amit Shah said, “Gratitude to our sisters & brother of Tripura for choosing BJP in the local body elections. The results are a clear testimony of people’s unwavering trust in BJP’s politics of development. This will further strengthen our resolve to serve the great land of Maa Tripura Sundari." Party president J P Nadda said its win in the polls is a victory of nationalist and pro-development forces and lauded Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and the state party leadership for the “historic" and massive win. People have rejected fissiparous forces and those inclined to violence and controversy besides insulting Tripura, he claimed.

Congratulating Deb and state leaders, hardworking workers on the huge victory, Shah said the BJP under the guidance of Modi will continue to work towards the welfare of the state. The ruling BJP on Sunday swept the civic body elections in Tripura, having won all the seats of the 51-member Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and clinching several other urban local bodies.

The opposition TMC and CPI(M) failed to open their account in the AMC. The saffron party secured all the wards in the 15-member Khowai Municipal Council, 17-seat Belonia Municipal Council, 15-member Kumarghat Municipal Council and nine-member Sabroom Nagar Panchayat, state election commission officials said.

