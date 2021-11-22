Tripura: Trinamool Leader Arrested For 'Disturbing' CM's Meeting; BJP Alleges That TMC, Cong And CPI(M) Are In Cahoots

Hours after the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Saayoni Ghosh by Tripura Police for ‘disturbing’ a street corner meeting of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on November 20 – State’s Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath smells a ‘big conspiracy’ of CPI (M) and Congress behind supporting TMC to create unrest ahead of the civic polls.

Out of 334 seats, the ruling BJP has already won 112 seats uncontested across 20 urban bodies including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC). After BJP wrest Tripura from Left Front in 2018, this will be the first civic election that the ruling party is going to face a tough battle against the Congress, CPI (M) and the TMC.

The Tripura civic polls will be held on November 25 and all the parties including TMC have already intensified their campaigning in the State with senior party leaders from Bengal visiting Tripura and holding a series of meetings and gatherings to take on the ruling BJP.

Addressing a press conference late on Sunday night, Tripura Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, said, “What ever happened last night was unfortunate. A TMC leader identified as Saayoni Ghosh disturbed a public meeting of Chief Minister Biplab Deb. Following the incident, the police have taken action and rest you all know what has happened today. People in Tripura are peace-loving and TMC is trying to create an atmosphere of terror in the State. They have an understanding with the CPI (M) and Congress and I can say this with adequate evidence.”

“It’s the CPI (M) leaders who brought and backed TMC in Tripura to regain their lost dignity. In municipal elections, you will find CPI (M) has not fielded candidates in most of the seats where TMC has fielded its candidates. The same goes with Congress also. They have an understanding over seat adjustment. TMC does not even have a district committee and block committee. Their intention is not to win the election but their intention is to create hurdles before Tripura’s growth,” Nath said.

He said, “I came to know that TMC leaders are going to meet the Union Home Minister with their grievances linked to the unrest created by them. After vitiating the law and order situation in the State…now they will do drama before the Home Ministry in the national capital. It is unfortunate that they are trying to divide people in Tripura and we strongly oppose the objectionable comments made by the senior leaders of TMC including Firhad Hakim against us.”

State BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya who was also present in the press conference, said, “Like West Bengal, TMC is trying to play their communal card here in Tripura. We have asked our workers not to fall into their trap. People in Tripura are with the BJP and TMC is not going to win a single seat here.”

While terming TMC leaders as ‘trouble makers’ and ‘outsiders’, he said, “TMC criminals who are involved in cow smuggling (hinting at Abhishek Banerjee), cheat fund (hinting at Kunal Ghosh) is coming to Tripura to create an atmosphere of anarchy. We will not allow them to do so and we will fight them politically.”

On Saturday, trouble started after stones were allegedly hurled at a street corner meeting which was being addressed by the Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

State BJP leaders alleged that Saayoni Ghosh was there are the spot (inside a vehicle) and while passing through area (where CM was addressing a crowd) she shouted, “Khela hobey (game will happen) and sarcastically said that there were not even 50 people in the gathering.

