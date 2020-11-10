Triveniganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Triveniganj Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Triveniganj (त्रिवेणीगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Supaul district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Supaul. Triveniganj is part of 8. Supaul Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.18%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 57.67%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,77,516 eligible electors, of which 1,43,800 were male, 1,33,538 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,58,549 eligible electors, of which 1,35,081 were male, 1,23,463 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,08,931 eligible electors, of which 1,10,407 were male, 98,524 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Triveniganj in 2015 was 78. In 2010, there were 44.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Veena Bharti of JDU won in this seat by defeating Anant Kumar Bharti of LJP by a margin of 52,400 votes which was 33.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 57.53% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Amla Devi of JDU won in this seat defeating Anant Kumar Bharti of LJP by a margin of 19,023 votes which was 14.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 48.96% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 44. Triveniganj Assembly segment of Supaul Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dileshwar Kamait won the Supaul Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Supaul Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 9 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Triveniganj are: Renu Lata Bharti (LJP), Veena Bharti (JDU), Santosh Kumar (RJD), Jay Prakash Paswan (JVKP), Jitendra Ram (RPIR), Ranjan Kumar Sardar (JMBP), Rabindra Kumar Chaupal (VBA), Shankar Kumar Suman (LKSP), Sikendra Paswan (MKVP)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 60.45%, while it was 62.3% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 273 polling stations in 44. Triveniganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 239. In 2010 there were 214 polling stations.

Extent:

44. Triveniganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Supaul district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Pratapganj and Triveniganj. It shares an inter-state border with Supaul.

Triveniganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Triveniganj is 407.83 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Triveniganj is: 26°10'43.0"N 86°56'09.6"E.

